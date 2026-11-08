Michigan Wolverines head coach Kyle Whittingham has explained his decision to fire offensive coordinator Jason Beck, and his reasoning makes one thing perfectly clear.

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The results simply weren’t good enough.

Less than 24 hours after Michigan’s embarrassing 15-6 loss to Michigan State, Whittingham decided a change was necessary to give his team the best opportunity to succeed during the remainder of the 2026 season.

In a statement released Sunday by the University of Michigan, Whittingham explained why he decided to move on from Beck despite previously expressing confidence in his offensive coordinator.

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham walks up the tunnel after 13-6 loss to Indiana in overtime at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Kyle Whittingham Explains Jason Beck Firing

Whittingham didn’t attempt to disguise his disappointment with Michigan’s offensive production.

“The results have not matched our desired outcome, and I felt that a change in leadership was required for our offense,” said Whittingham. “We need to put our offensive players and the entire team in the best possible position to be successful.

“We appreciate the hard work and effort that Jason has dedicated to the program,” added Whittingham. “Jason is a great man and coach, and unfortunately, it did not work out the way that we wanted it to at Michigan. We wish Jason and his family nothing but the best in the future.”

Those comments explain a decision that appeared unlikely just hours earlier.

Following Saturday’s loss, Whittingham told reporters he did not plan to make an immediate coordinator change, instead suggesting that staff evaluations would take place after the season. “Not right now, not while I’m sitting here at this podium, no,” he said, per ESPN. “It’s a bottom-line business, and I’ll evaluate everything after the season.”

But Sunday’s announcement confirms that Whittingham ultimately decided Michigan couldn’t afford to wait.

Michigan’s Offensive Struggles Finally Force a Change

It’s difficult to argue with Whittingham’s assessment of the results.

Against Michigan State, the Wolverines managed just 192 total yards, including 54 rushing yards, while committing four turnovers and allowing five sacks.

Michigan also converted just two of its 10 third-down opportunities.

As we previously reported following Whittingham’s postgame press conference, the head coach acknowledged that Michigan’s offense had taken three steps backward.

And the problems have extended well beyond one disappointing rivalry performance.

As we previously examined when Whittingham defended Beck, the Wolverines had struggled throughout the season to run the football, produce consistent quarterback play, and finish drives.

Whittingham had repeatedly defended Beck’s previous success, particularly their work together at Utah.

Unfortunately, that success never translated to Ann Arbor.

Jim Harding Takes Over as Michigan Looks Ahead

With Beck out, Whittingham has turned to longtime assistant Jim Harding to guide Michigan’s offense through its remaining three regular-season games.

Harding, who serves as Michigan’s offensive line coach and assistant head coach, will take over as interim offensive coordinator while Whittingham conducts a national search for a permanent replacement.

According to Harding’s official Michigan coaching biography, he previously served as Utah’s co-offensive coordinator during the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

He now inherits an offense desperately searching for answers.

Michigan sits at 5-4 with games remaining against Oregon, UCLA, and Ohio State. The Wolverines need one more victory to become bowl eligible.

For Whittingham, firing Beck represents an acknowledgment that something needed to change immediately.

And while he clearly respects his former offensive coordinator, his statement leaves no doubt about why the decision was made.

Michigan wasn’t getting the results it expected. Now, Whittingham is betting that new leadership can help save what’s left of the season.