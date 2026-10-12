The Detroit Lions rolled to a 45-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, and while Jared Goff and the offense put up some impressive numbers, one of Detroit’s biggest stars delivered a performance that deserves plenty of attention. Penei Sewell was absolutely dominant in the trenches, earning one of the highest grades of his NFL career.

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As noted by John Whiticar on X, Sewell received a remarkable 94.3 overall grade from Pro Football Focus (PFF) for his performance against Arizona. If confirmed, that would rank among the most impressive single-game performances of his career.

Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell (58) warms up ahead of the game between Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Penei Sewell Continues to Dominate

The reported 94.3 grade is particularly impressive considering Sewell’s transition from right tackle to left tackle ahead of the 2026 season. After spending years establishing himself as one of the NFL’s premier offensive linemen, Sewell has continued to demonstrate why he is such an important part of Detroit’s offensive success.

As we previously detailed when Sewell discussed the position change, moving to the opposite side of the offensive line required significant adjustments. Sunday’s performance provides another encouraging sign that Sewell is becoming increasingly comfortable protecting Jared Goff’s blind side.

The impressive grade also brings back memories of Sewell’s historic performance against the Baltimore Ravens in 2025. According to PFF’s official analysis, Sewell earned a 98.7 overall grade in that Week 3 game, the highest single-game grade ever recorded by a qualifying offensive lineman, along with a 99.3 run-blocking grade.

Lions Have Something Special in Sewell

Detroit’s offensive line has undergone significant changes, but Sewell remains the foundation of the unit. His combination of power, athleticism, and relentless effort continues to set the standard for the players around him.

That leadership is something offensive coordinator Drew Petzing emphasized earlier this season, identifying Sewell as a player who holds his teammates accountable.

For the Lions, Sunday’s victory was another important step toward building momentum heading into their bye week. And if Sewell continues playing at this level, Detroit’s offensive line will have an excellent foundation for the challenges ahead. Detroit sits at 3-2 and does not play again until Oct. 25 against the Green Bay Packers.