Michigan Wolverines head coach Kyle Whittingham has reportedly made his decision regarding two of the most controversial figures in Ann Arbor. Despite growing criticism of the Wolverines’ struggling offense, Whittingham is sticking with offensive coordinator Jason Beck and starting quarterback Bryce Underwood.

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According to a Monday update from Michigan football reporter Alejandro Zúñiga of 247Sports, Whittingham confirmed that Beck will remain Michigan’s offensive coordinator and Underwood will continue as QB1. The decision comes at a critical point for the Wolverines, who have dropped consecutive Big Ten games and are desperately searching for answers ahead of Saturday’s showdown against Penn State.

For Michigan fans hoping to see a major shakeup during the bye week, it appears Whittingham has other plans.

Kyle Whittingham Sticking With Jason Beck and Bryce Underwood

Michigan’s offensive struggles have become one of the biggest storylines in college football over the past two weeks. After managing just 19 points against Iowa and 14 against Minnesota, the Wolverines have faced mounting questions about their play-calling, offensive philosophy, and quarterback development.

Those struggles have placed Beck and Underwood squarely under the microscope. However, Zúñiga reported Monday that Whittingham is not making a change at either position.

The update stands out given the criticism surrounding Beck’s offensive system. Michigan has struggled to establish a consistent running game, while Underwood has had difficulty producing through the air against Big Ten competition.

Questions about Michigan’s offensive direction have also emerged from within the program. As we previously covered, Michigan offensive tackle Blake Frazier publicly expressed support for a more downhill, power-based rushing attack, an approach Whittingham himself has indicated he wants to see more often.

Keeping Beck in charge doesn’t necessarily mean Michigan will continue operating exactly as it has through five games. But it does mean Whittingham is trusting his offensive coordinator to find solutions rather than turning to someone else.

Bryce Underwood Remains Michigan’s Starting Quarterback

Underwood’s status has been the subject of intense debate following Michigan’s disappointing offensive performances. The former five-star recruit entered the season with enormous expectations, but his production has failed to consistently match his physical talent.

Through five games, Underwood has completed 59.3% of his passes for 881 yards, five touchdowns, and four interceptions. His most recent outing was particularly concerning, as he completed just 10 of 21 passes for 101 yards and two interceptions in Michigan’s 20-14 loss to Minnesota.

Those struggles have led some Wolverines fans to call for freshman backup Tommy Carr to receive an opportunity. But based on Whittingham’s reported decision, Carr will remain behind Underwood on the depth chart.

Earlier this season, Whittingham made clear that the quarterback position was not permanently guaranteed. Speaking about Underwood’s status in September, he emphasized the importance of continued improvement.

“He’s our QB right now. It’s not something that’s infinite. At some point, we’ve got to turn a corner and we’ve got to see improvement.”

That statement provides important context for Monday’s decision. Underwood is still Michigan’s starter, but Whittingham’s previous comments suggest that performance and development remain central to how the coaching staff evaluates its personnel.

The question now is whether Underwood can reward his coach’s confidence with a significantly better performance against Penn State.

Pressure Mounting on Michigan’s Offensive Coordinator

While Underwood has received considerable criticism, Michigan’s offensive problems extend beyond the quarterback position. The Wolverines have struggled to run the football consistently, sustain drives, and take advantage of opportunities created by their defense.

Beck has also faced criticism from within his own position groups. Earlier this month, Michigan tight end Zack Marshall became involved in a controversy over leaked messages criticizing Beck’s offense, adding another layer of scrutiny to the coaching staff.

Whittingham’s decision to maintain continuity creates a clear challenge for Beck. With his position reaffirmed, the offensive coordinator must demonstrate that he can adapt his approach to better suit Michigan’s personnel.

That could mean establishing more downhill running concepts, finding easier completions for Underwood, and creating opportunities for Michigan’s playmakers in space. Whatever adjustments Beck makes, the results must improve if the Wolverines hope to turn their season around.

Michigan’s Penn State Game Just Became Even More Important

Michigan enters Saturday’s matchup against Penn State with a 3-2 record and an 0-2 mark in Big Ten play. The Wolverines cannot afford to continue wasting opportunities if they hope to salvage a season that began with much higher expectations.

Penn State presents another difficult challenge, particularly for an offense that has struggled to establish consistency. The matchup will provide an important test of whether Michigan’s bye-week adjustments have addressed any of the issues that plagued its previous two games.

By keeping Beck and Underwood in their current roles, Whittingham has effectively placed his confidence in the people already responsible for running the offense. Rather than making a headline-grabbing personnel change, he is betting that improvement can come through coaching, execution, and continuity.

That approach could prove beneficial if Underwood begins playing with more confidence and Beck develops a better offensive rhythm. However, another disappointing outing would inevitably bring renewed questions about whether Michigan waited too long to consider alternatives.

The Bottom Line

Kyle Whittingham is standing by Jason Beck and Bryce Underwood, at least for now. With Michigan’s season threatening to unravel, the Wolverines’ head coach has chosen continuity over a significant change to his offensive leadership.

There is logic behind that decision, particularly when considering Underwood’s long-term potential and the challenges associated with changing offensive direction midway through a season. But there is also considerable risk in maintaining the status quo when the results have been so disappointing.

Whittingham has made his choice. Now, Beck and Underwood must show Michigan fans that his confidence in them is justified.