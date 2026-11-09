Michigan Wolverines head coach Kyle Whittingham has finally revealed exactly what pushed him to fire offensive coordinator Jason Beck, and apparently, it took one final look at the film to seal the deal.

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Speaking to reporters on Monday, Whittingham explained that he initially planned to wait until the conclusion of the 2026 season before making any major changes to his offensive coaching staff. However, after reviewing the film from Michigan’s embarrassing 15-6 loss to Michigan State, he realized waiting was no longer an option.

According to The Detroit News, Whittingham pointed directly to the regression he witnessed against the Spartans as the reason for his sudden change of heart.

The Michigan head coach also made something else perfectly clear: Nobody pressured him into firing Beck.

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham looks up at the scoreboard during second half action at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026.

Michigan State won the game 15-6. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Kyle Whittingham Reveals What Changed His Mind About Jason Beck

During Monday’s press conference, Whittingham explained that watching Saturday’s game on film convinced him that an immediate coaching change was necessary.

“When I turned the film on and really dove into it, it just became apparent to me that I needed to make the change now, and there’s just too much regression in the offense in that particular game, and that’s what led to the decision,” Whittingham said.

That explanation is particularly interesting considering what Whittingham said immediately following Saturday’s loss. At the time, he suggested he would evaluate his coaching staff after the season rather than make an immediate change.

But apparently, the film told a different story.

Whittingham also addressed whether outside pressure played any role in his decision to part ways with Beck, who followed him from Utah to Michigan.

“Zero outside influence. Just my own analysis, my own feel, my own gut instinct,” Whittingham said.

Those comments leave little room for interpretation. Despite growing frustration among Michigan fans and mounting criticism of the offense, Whittingham insists the decision was entirely his own.

Michigan’s Offensive Struggles Became Impossible to Ignore

The numbers from Saturday’s loss to Michigan State were nothing short of disastrous for the Wolverines. Michigan managed just 192 total yards, including 54 rushing yards, while turning the ball over four times and allowing five sacks.

Following the loss, Whittingham had already admitted the offense had taken three steps backward. His comments suggested he understood just how poorly Michigan had performed, but they did not indicate that a coaching change was imminent.

That changed on Sunday when Whittingham announced Beck’s dismissal and promoted Jim Harding to interim offensive coordinator.

According to the Associated Press, Michigan entered this week ranked 132nd nationally in total offense and 126th in scoring offense. The Wolverines have also been shut out in the first half three times this season, something that had not happened since 1979.

Those aren’t numbers anyone expected from a Michigan team that entered the season ranked No. 16 in the preseason AP Top 25.

Whittingham Now Faces an Even Bigger Challenge

With Beck gone, Michigan will turn to Harding for its final three regular-season games against Oregon, UCLA, and Ohio State. The Wolverines currently sit at 5-4 and need at least one more victory to become bowl eligible.

Unfortunately, changing offensive coordinators doesn’t automatically fix an offense that has struggled to consistently run the football, protect its quarterback, or finish drives. Harding inherits the same personnel and many of the same problems that ultimately cost Beck his job.

Still, Whittingham’s latest explanation provides an important glimpse into how the decision unfolded. He wasn’t planning to fire Beck immediately, but after watching the Michigan State film, he apparently saw enough to realize something had to change.

Now comes the difficult part.

Whittingham has made his decision, and he insists it was his alone. The question is whether that decision will produce a meaningful improvement before Michigan’s disappointing season gets any worse.