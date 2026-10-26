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Kyle Whittingham Addresses Possibility of Firing Jason Beck

Kyle Whittingham Jason Beck firing
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The Michigan Wolverines are 4-3, their offense is struggling badly, and frustration surrounding offensive coordinator Jason Beck continues to grow. However, head coach Kyle Whittingham made it clear Monday that he isn’t ready to make a drastic coaching change despite the team’s disappointing start.

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Following Michigan’s embarrassing 13-6 overtime loss to No. 6 Indiana, Whittingham was asked about the possibility of making an in-season coaching change. His response suggests Beck’s job is safe for now, even though the head coach acknowledged that Michigan’s offensive performance has been nowhere near good enough.

Michigan offensive coordinator Jason Beck, head coach Kyle Whittingham and quarterback Bryce Underwood run across the field at Michigan Stadium
Michigan offensive coordinator Jason Beck, left, head coach Kyle Whittingham, center, and quarterback Bryce Underwood run across the field during the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 18, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Kyle Whittingham Says It’s Not Time to Panic

With coaches around college football facing increased scrutiny, Whittingham was asked whether he would consider firing or demoting a member of his staff. According to reporter Isaiah Hole, the Michigan head coach dismissed the idea that the Wolverines have reached that point.

“Right now it’s not the time to panic. We’re a play away from 6-1 or 7-0,” Whittingham said.

Whittingham also emphasized that his assistants have proven track records and that he doesn’t believe in micromanaging their responsibilities. However, he made it clear that he retains the authority to override any decision made by his coaching staff.

That distinction is particularly important considering the criticism Beck received following Saturday’s loss to Indiana. Michigan’s offense produced just six points despite an outstanding performance from a defense that held the Hoosiers without a touchdown throughout regulation.

Michigan’s Offensive Numbers Are Difficult to Defend

According to Michigan’s official game statistics, the Wolverines managed just 224 total yards, including 57 rushing yards on 42 attempts. They also failed to score a touchdown, converted only six of 20 third-down attempts, and scored on just two of four red-zone opportunities.

Meanwhile, defensive coordinator Jay Hill’s unit held Indiana to 212 yards and six points through four quarters. The contrast between the two units has become one of the most frustrating aspects of Michigan’s season.

As we previously reported following Tommy Carr’s comments about Michigan’s offense, the freshman quarterback believes the Wolverines could be undefeated with even slightly better offensive production. His assessment only adds to the mounting pressure on Beck to find answers.

When asked why Beck’s offense continues to struggle despite his coaching résumé, Whittingham acknowledged that Michigan’s staff is still attempting to identify the problems. He also admitted that the Wolverines aren’t coaching well enough offensively.

Jason Beck Remains Under the Microscope

Whittingham’s comments suggest he wants to give his coaching staff an opportunity to fix the offense rather than make a reactionary change in the middle of the season. Still, his confidence in Beck will mean little to frustrated Michigan fans unless the Wolverines begin producing better results.

The Goal-Line Call That Made It Worse

The criticism intensified after Beck’s questionable third-and-goal play call from Indiana’s 1-yard line resulted in a sack and contributed to a missed field goal. Whittingham took responsibility for the decision following the game, acknowledging that the play call was a mistake.

As we previously examined in our discussion of Michigan’s potential coaching changes, the team’s offensive struggles have already created broader questions about the program’s direction. Whittingham’s comments Monday indicate he would prefer to solve those problems with his current staff rather than begin making changes.

The full box score illustrates just how much work remains, with Michigan averaging only three yards per offensive play against Indiana. Those numbers will be difficult to explain away if similar performances continue.

For now, Beck appears likely to remain in charge of Michigan’s offense as the Wolverines prepare for Saturday’s road matchup against Rutgers. However, Whittingham’s decision not to make a change doesn’t eliminate the pressure on his offensive coordinator.

Whittingham believes Michigan has enough talent to be significantly better offensively, and he isn’t ready to panic. But if Beck cannot turn that talent into touchdowns, the questions about his future in Ann Arbor aren’t going away.

One Response

  1. It is time to panic. Michigan fans expect big 10 championships and winning seasons not this disgraceful season. They need to fire both Whittingham and beck and start looking for a winning coach

    Reply

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Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
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