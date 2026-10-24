The Michigan Wolverines had No. 6 Indiana exactly where they wanted them Saturday afternoon. Unfortunately, Jason Beck’s offense couldn’t take advantage, and head coach Kyle Whittingham wasn’t about to pretend otherwise.

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Following Michigan’s infuriating 13-6 overtime loss at the Big House, Whittingham acknowledged that one of the game’s most damaging offensive decisions never should have happened.

The play in question came on third-and-goal from the Indiana 1-yard line, when Beck called for freshman quarterback Tommy Carr to roll out and attempt a pass rather than attack the goal line with the running game.

The result? A sack, a missed field goal, and another golden opportunity completely wasted.

For a Michigan team whose defense had just spent the afternoon shutting down one of college football’s top programs, it was the kind of mistake that simply cannot happen.

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham looks on before a play against Penn State during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Kyle Whittingham Calls Out Michigan’s Disastrous Play Call

Speaking to reporters following the loss, Whittingham didn’t attempt to justify the decision.

“That was not a good football call, no, that was not a good call at that point in time,” Whittingham admitted.

He also refused to place all the responsibility on Beck.

“Everything falls on my shoulders, so whatever happens in the course of a game is on me,” Whittingham said.

Whittingham then explained that he has the authority to override any decision within the program, meaning the responsibility ultimately rests with him.

“I have the ability to overrule anything in the whole program. And so, like I said, it circles back to me, but it was a very disappointing outcome and a call that I know Jason [Beck] wishes he had back, because it really was damaging,” Whittingham added.

There is something commendable about a head coach accepting responsibility. However, admitting a mistake after the fact doesn’t recover the points Michigan desperately needed.

What Happened on Third-and-Goal

The Wolverines were facing third down from the 1-yard line against a defense that had already made life difficult for Carr throughout the afternoon. Instead of giving their offensive line and running backs an opportunity to push forward, Michigan chose a developing passing play that resulted in a sack.

That decision moved the Wolverines backward and set up a 32-yard field-goal attempt that Trey Butkowski missed.

In a game that eventually went to overtime tied 6-6, those three points alone could have changed everything.

Michigan’s Elite Defense Deserved a Better Outcome

The most frustrating part of Saturday’s loss wasn’t simply Michigan’s inability to score a touchdown.

It was watching an outstanding defensive performance go unrewarded because the offense repeatedly failed to capitalize on opportunities.

Consider what Michigan’s defense accomplished against the defending national champions:

Indiana quarterback Josh Hoover completed just 8 of 18 passes for 81 yards.

Zeke Berry’s third-quarter pick was the first interception Hoover has thrown this season.

Indiana managed only 212 yards of total offense, less than half its season average.

The Hoosiers failed to score a single point in the second half.

Indiana didn’t reach the end zone until overtime.

Those are outstanding defensive numbers against the nation’s sixth-ranked team.

Defensive coordinator Jay Hill had his unit prepared, and players such as Zeke Berry, Chris Bracy, and Smith Snowden repeatedly made plays to keep Michigan within striking distance.

Berry’s third-quarter interception was particularly important, giving the Wolverines possession deep in Indiana territory. Yet even with the ball at the Hoosiers’ 13-yard line, Michigan could only manage a field goal.

That has become an unfortunate theme for the Wolverines.

The defense creates opportunities, gets stops, and gives the offense favorable situations. Too often, the offense responds with a turnover, a negative play, or a wasted possession.

Michigan’s defense didn’t merely give the Wolverines a chance to compete Saturday. It gave them an opportunity to beat the defending national champions, and the offense failed to take advantage.

Jason Beck’s Michigan Offense Continues to Struggle

Michigan’s offensive problems cannot be blamed entirely on one play call, and Saturday’s numbers make that painfully obvious.

According to the game statistics and scoring breakdown, the Wolverines finished with only 224 total yards, including just 57 rushing yards on 42 attempts.

Carr, making his first collegiate start after replacing Bryce Underwood, completed 20 of 32 passes for 167 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception. He also lost a fumble and was sacked four times.

Michigan entered the game hoping the quarterback change would provide the spark it received during the second half of its comeback victory over Penn State.

Instead, the same offensive problems resurfaced.

“We’ve got to get better,” Whittingham said. “There’s no doubt about it. And it’s a long season, and I have always judged the season as a whole. I don’t judge the season in segments or game by game. You just look at the whole body of work. And the whole body of work so far, he’ll be the first to tell you it’s not good enough.

“We’ve got to get better, and there’s really nowhere you can say, ‘Hey, we’re doing this pretty good.’ We’re not really running the ball as effectively as we want to. We did last week, but not in the other weeks.

“We’re not completing the ball at a high enough percentage. We’re not protecting the ball well enough. We’re not good enough in the red zone offensively. You name it, and we’ve got to work on it.

“That’s our challenge. And that’s my challenge. That’s Jason’s challenge. And it’s squarely on our shoulders.”

As we previously reported ahead of the Indiana game, injuries along Michigan’s offensive line created additional challenges for Carr and the Wolverines’ struggling rushing attack.

However, injuries cannot excuse every questionable decision.

Beck must find ways to put his players in better situations, particularly near the goal line, where opportunities are limited and negative plays can be devastating.

The Wolverines entered Indiana territory repeatedly during the second half and produced only six points for the entire afternoon.

Butkowski missed two field goals, including the 32-yard attempt following the third-and-goal disaster. He eventually connected from 29 and 26 yards, with the latter tying the game as regulation expired.

And when Indiana finally broke through with a touchdown in overtime, Michigan’s offense couldn’t answer.

Michigan’s Quarterback Change Hasn’t Fixed Its Biggest Problem

The decision to replace Underwood with Carr generated considerable discussion throughout the week, particularly after Carr helped lead Michigan past Penn State.

However, Saturday demonstrated that the quarterback position is only one part of a much larger offensive problem.

Carr certainly made mistakes, including two costly turnovers, but the freshman was also operating behind a depleted offensive line while facing one of the Big Ten’s strongest defenses.

As we previously examined when Michigan began preparing Carr for the Indiana matchup, the Wolverines hoped a different quarterback could help stabilize their offense.

That hasn’t happened consistently.

The postgame breakdown of Michigan’s offensive struggles highlighted the missed scoring opportunities and turnovers that ultimately prevented the Wolverines from pulling off the upset.

For Beck, the challenge is now bigger than choosing between Carr and Underwood.

Michigan must develop an offensive identity that complements its defense rather than continually putting additional pressure on it.

Whether that means simplifying the playbook, emphasizing higher-percentage throws, or making significant adjustments to the running game, something needs to change.

Kyle Whittingham Faces a Decision About Michigan’s Offense

Saturday’s defeat dropped Michigan to 4-3 overall and 1-3 in Big Ten play, an unacceptable position for a program that entered the season expecting to compete at a much higher level.

The Wolverines now have three losses in conference play despite possessing a defense capable of competing with some of the nation’s strongest opponents.

Whittingham deserves credit for acknowledging that the third-and-goal call was a mistake. He also deserves credit for assembling a defensive staff that continues to give Michigan a chance to win games.

But the offensive struggles are becoming impossible to overlook.

At some point, accountability must produce meaningful adjustments rather than simply postgame explanations.

The Wolverines travel to Rutgers next Saturday, giving Beck another opportunity to demonstrate that his offense can consistently move the football and finish drives.

Michigan doesn’t need an explosive offense capable of scoring 40 points every week. With the way its defense has been playing, even a reasonably efficient offense could make this team dangerous.

But six points in regulation and overtime against Indiana simply wasn’t enough.

Kyle Whittingham admitted the call was wrong. Now he needs to make sure Michigan stops making the same kinds of mistakes, because Jay Hill’s defense deserves considerably better than what it’s getting from the other side of the football.