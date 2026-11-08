Kyle Whittingham Names Interim OC Following Jason Beck Firing

The Michigan Wolverines aren’t wasting any time making changes following Saturday night’s embarrassing 15-6 loss to Michigan State.

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Just hours after reports surfaced that offensive coordinator Jason Beck had been fired, head coach Kyle Whittingham has named his replacement.

According to a press release from the University of Michigan, Jim Harding will serve as Michigan’s interim offensive coordinator for the remainder of the 2026 regular season.

The university also announced that Whittingham will conduct a national search for the program’s next offensive coordinator.

That means Harding will have three games to help turn around an offense that has been among the biggest disappointments in college football this season.

Jim Harding Takes Over Michigan’s Offense

Harding isn’t exactly a newcomer to Whittingham’s coaching staff.

The veteran assistant followed Whittingham from Utah to Michigan before the 2026 season, taking over as the Wolverines’ offensive line coach and assistant head coach.

According to his official University of Michigan coaching biography, Harding arrived in Ann Arbor with more than two decades of coaching experience.

He spent 12 seasons coaching Utah’s offensive line and also served as the Utes’ co-offensive coordinator during the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

During his time at Utah, Harding helped develop 13 offensive linemen who reached the NFL, including six draft picks.

His offensive lines became known for their physicality and ability to establish the running game, something Michigan has struggled to do consistently this season.

Now, Harding will be tasked with getting the Wolverines’ offense moving in the right direction.

Michigan Makes Change After Offensive Disaster

Saturday’s loss to Michigan State appears to have been the final straw for Beck.

The Wolverines managed just 192 total yards against the Spartans, including only 54 rushing yards, while committing four turnovers and allowing five sacks.

It was another frustrating performance from an offense that has repeatedly struggled to establish any consistency.

As we previously reported following Whittingham’s postgame comments, the Michigan head coach admitted that his offense had taken three steps backward.

Interestingly, Whittingham initially indicated Saturday night that he wasn’t planning to make an immediate coordinator change. Asked at his postgame podium whether a change was coming, he said, “Not right now, not while I’m sitting here at this podium, no.”

However, the decision to dismiss Beck and appoint Harding represents a significant change in direction less than 24 hours later.

And it comes after weeks of mounting criticism.

As we previously covered when Whittingham addressed Beck’s future, the head coach had repeatedly expressed confidence in his offensive coordinator despite disappointing results.

Now, Michigan is officially moving forward with someone else running the offense.

Whittingham Will Conduct National Search

While Harding will take over for the remainder of the regular season, Michigan isn’t committing to him as its permanent offensive coordinator.

Instead, Whittingham plans to conduct a national search to identify the best candidate to lead the offense moving forward.

The decision gives Michigan an opportunity to evaluate candidates outside Whittingham’s existing coaching circle while Harding focuses on the team’s remaining games.

According to Michigan’s official schedule, the Wolverines have three regular-season contests remaining:

Nov. 14: at Oregon

at Oregon Nov. 21: vs. UCLA

vs. UCLA Nov. 28: at Ohio State

Michigan enters those games with a 5-4 record, needing one victory to become bowl eligible.

That won’t be an easy task considering the remaining opponents.

For Harding, the challenge is simple, even if accomplishing it won’t be.

Find a way to get Michigan’s offense producing again.

For Whittingham, the bigger challenge is finding the right offensive coordinator to lead the Wolverines beyond this season.

Jason Beck is out. Jim Harding is taking over. And Michigan’s search for a long-term offensive solution is officially underway.