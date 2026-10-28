Report: Whittingham’s Michigan Future Is Already in Question

Multiple industry sources believe Michigan could be back in the head-coaching market for a second consecutive cycle, CBS Sports reported Wednesday, one season into Kyle Whittingham’s tenure in Ann Arbor. That is a notably stronger claim than speculation, and it arrives with the Wolverines at 4-3 and three days away from a trip to Rutgers.

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Three FBS head-coaching jobs are already open heading into Halloween weekend, and CBS reported that industry sources believe a bigger job could be next. Michigan is the one the story singles out.

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham watches a play against Indiana during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

What CBS Sports Reported About Kyle Whittingham

John Talty, Matt Zenitz, and Chris Hummer of CBS Sports each contributed to a report on the jobs that could come open across the FBS. Their Michigan section reads:

“A situation that has gotten no media attention yet but is being whispered about behind the scenes in industry circles is the one in Ann Arbor. Athletic director Warde Manuel is on the way out, and first-year coach Kyle Whittingham was a bridge hire. Could that ultimately be only a one-year bridge? It’s too early to go that far, but multiple industry sources believe it is at least possible that Michigan could be back in the head-coaching market for a second consecutive cycle. The 66-year-old Whittingham is 4-3 this season and has lost three of his last four games. With games against Oregon, UCLA and Ohio State still to come, there’s a possibility the Wolverines go 6-6 this season. Is that enough to thrust Michigan back in the coaching market? Sources believe Michigan wants to figure out its athletic director search first — it has hired Turnkey ZRG to assist — but aren’t ruling out a change at the football coach position, too.”

The 6-6 math is not hard to follow. All three of those games fall in November, and two of them, at Oregon and at Ohio State, are on the road.

Michigan’s Offense Ranks Next to Last in the Big Ten

The case against this staff starts with how little the offense has produced under coordinator Jason Beck. Michigan is averaging 20.3 points and 300.6 yards per game, and both figures rank 17th in an 18-team Big Ten. Only Michigan State sits lower in either category. Michigan is sticking with Beck, per ESPN.

The quarterback position has been part of it. Bryce Underwood has thrown five touchdowns against six interceptions and completed 58.1% of his passes, and Michigan has since turned to freshman Tommy Carr, who is 27-of-41 for 237 yards. The problems run deeper than whoever is taking the snaps, though. The warning signs were there in the opener, a 13-12 home win over Western Michigan.

What a Coaching Change Would Cost Michigan

Whether any of this can actually happen comes down to the contract. Whittingham signed a five-year deal in December that averages $8.2 million a year and is 75% guaranteed, per ESPN. Contract documents reported by the Detroit Free Press in January put his base salary at $41 million across the five years, with 75% of whatever remains owed to him if Michigan fires him without cause. On a deal that runs through 2030, that is a bill in the eight figures for a program that would also be paying a new staff and hiring an athletic director at the same time.

None of which means a change is coming. CBS says plainly that it is too early to go that far, and Michigan has five games left to change the conversation. But the fact that the question is being asked at all, in October of year one, is the story.