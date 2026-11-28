After watching Michigan get absolutely embarrassed in a 45-0 loss to Ohio State on Saturday, the last thing many Wolverines fans probably want to think about is watching this team play another football game. However, despite Michigan finishing the regular season with a disappointing 6-6 record, head coach Kyle Whittingham made it clear that he wants the Wolverines to accept a bowl invitation.

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Perhaps the most interesting part of Whittingham’s response was his acknowledgment that the players might not share his enthusiasm. Considering how Michigan’s regular season ended, it would be understandable if some players were ready to turn the page.

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham arrives ahead of the game between Michigan and UCLA at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Kyle Whittingham Wants Michigan to Accept a Bowl Bid

Following Saturday’s loss, Whittingham was asked whether Michigan would accept an invitation to play in a bowl game. According to Clayton Sayfie of The Wolverine, Whittingham believes the additional practices would be valuable for the program.

“Unless the players don’t [want to], I’m absolutely in favor of going to a bowl and having those extra practices. It’s like an extra spring ball in a sense, and we have a lot of guys that can really use those practices. But that’s something the players and administration will have to decide. I know I’m in the camp of going to a bowl, but got to see what happens.”

From a developmental standpoint, Whittingham makes a legitimate point about the additional practices. Michigan has plenty of young players who could benefit from more time on the football field, particularly after a season in which the offense struggled so badly that the Wolverines fired offensive coordinator Jason Beck.

Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer called Michigan’s offense the worst in college football earlier this week, and the Wolverines responded by scoring exactly zero points against the Buckeyes. Even with Bryce Underwood and Andrew Marsh available, Michigan couldn’t generate enough offense to make Saturday’s game competitive.

Whittingham acknowledged afterward that Michigan’s offensive production was the program’s most glaring issue this season. He also insisted that he knows what needs to change moving forward.

“Well, because I know what the problems are now, and I know what needs to be fixed. There’s really not much more to it than that. I know things that have to change in certain respects, and personnel groups that need to be retooled and things like that.”

Of course, whether Whittingham will even be around to implement those changes remains an important question. Michigan’s administration must determine whether another month of preparation under the current coaching staff serves the program’s long-term interests.

Accepting a bowl invitation could give Michigan’s younger players valuable experience, and nobody should take that opportunity away from them lightly. But after a 45-0 embarrassment against Ohio State, it’s fair to wonder how many Michigan fans are genuinely excited about watching the Wolverines play a 13th game.

Michigan may be bowl-eligible, but that doesn’t mean its season deserves a celebration. If the Wolverines accept an invitation, the focus should be entirely on building for the future, because there isn’t much about the present worth celebrating.