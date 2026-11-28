Michigan football’s disappointing regular season ended in humiliating fashion Saturday afternoon as the Wolverines suffered a 45-0 loss to Ohio State in Columbus. Following the embarrassing defeat, Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham made it clear that he knows significant changes need to be made within the program.

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Whittingham also addressed the uncertainty surrounding his own future, indicating that he intends to continue working for Michigan as long as the university wants him there.

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham and his wife Jamie Whittingham exit the field after 18-16 triple overtime win over UCLA at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Kyle Whittingham Knows Changes Need to Be Made

After watching his team fail to score a single point against its biggest rival, Whittingham acknowledged that there are personnel issues within the program that must be addressed. More importantly, he expressed confidence that he knows what needs to happen moving forward.

“I know what problems are and what needs to be fixed,” Whittingham said. “Not much more to it than that. Things that have to be changed and personnel groups that have to be fixed.”

Whittingham’s comments are particularly noteworthy considering how much Michigan struggled offensively throughout the season. Saturday’s shutout only reinforced the magnitude of the work that needs to be done before the Wolverines can return to national relevance.

Kyle Whittingham Addresses Uncertain Future at Michigan

Of course, the biggest question following Saturday’s loss is whether Whittingham will be given the opportunity to make those changes. When asked about his future, Whittingham indicated that it was “not my place” to make that decision and that he would continue working as hard as he could for as long as the university asked him to.

Michigan already made a significant coaching change earlier this month when it fired offensive coordinator Jason Beck. Whittingham’s comments about the Ohio State rivalry earlier this week also raised questions among Michigan fans.

As Maize n Brew discussed before Saturday’s game, Michigan already faced an important decision regarding Whittingham’s future regardless of the outcome against Ohio State. A 45-point shutout certainly doesn’t strengthen his case for returning in 2027.

Whittingham says he knows exactly what needs to be fixed at Michigan. Now, the university must decide whether he is the right person to fix it.