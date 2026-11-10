Ralph Russo, a senior writer at The Athletic, does not expect Kyle Whittingham to be coaching the Michigan Wolverines next season, and the path he laid out runs through Whittingham rather than through the athletic department. “I think Kyle Whittingham will step down,” Russo said while discussing Michigan’s options on The Audible, the college football podcast he co-hosts. Firing Whittingham outright would cost Michigan roughly $24.75 million, and Russo questioned both whether the school would write that check and whether a 66-year-old coach would leave on his own instead.

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Michigan is 5-4 overall and 2-4 in the Big Ten after Saturday’s 15-6 home loss to Michigan State, per the Wolverines’ 2026 schedule at ESPN. It is Whittingham’s first season in Ann Arbor. He was hired on Dec. 26, 2025, days after stepping down at Utah, where he spent 21 seasons as head coach and became the program’s all-time winningest coach.

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham looks up at the scoreboard during second half action at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026.

Michigan State won the game 15-6. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Whittingham Fired Jason Beck the Day After Michigan State

Whittingham dismissed offensive coordinator Jason Beck on Sunday, Nov. 8, one day after the Michigan State loss. “The results have not matched our desired outcome, and I felt that a change in leadership was required for our offense,” Whittingham said in the school’s announcement. Offensive line coach and assistant head coach Jim Harding, who worked for Whittingham at Utah, takes over as interim coordinator. Michigan entered the week ranked No. 132 of 138 FBS teams in total offense, No. 126 in scoring, No. 125 in passing and No. 109 in rushing. DSN has Whittingham’s full explanation of the firing.

Changing coordinators with three games left is not usually a move a coach makes if he plans to hand the offense to someone else in December. It is the detail Russo’s prediction has to account for.

Michigan’s Last Three Games Leave Little Room

The Wolverines close the regular season at Oregon on Saturday, Nov. 14, at home against UCLA on Nov. 21, and at Ohio State on Nov. 28. All three opponents are currently ranked. Losing all three would leave Michigan at 5-7, a losing record in Whittingham’s debut season and the kind of finish that tends to decide these conversations for everyone involved.

What It Would Cost Michigan to Fire Kyle Whittingham

Whittingham signed a five-year contract worth $41 million in base salary. The Detroit Free Press, which reviewed the deal, reported that he is owed $33 million over the next four years and that Michigan would have to pay “an amount equivalent to 75% of the Head Coach’s Base Salary in monthly installments for the remainder of the scheduled Term of this Agreement” if it relieved him of his duties. That is the $24.75 million figure, and the contract also requires him to look for another job, which would offset some of it.

A resignation is a different transaction. That is why Russo framed the question the way he did, and why the next three Saturdays matter beyond the standings. If Whittingham does walk, Michigan would be hiring a head coach for the second straight offseason.