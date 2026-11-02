Michigan Wolverines head coach Kyle Whittingham is making another significant change ahead of Saturday’s rivalry showdown against Michigan State.

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After committing to Tommy Carr as his starting quarterback, Whittingham announced Monday that Michigan’s starting kicker position is officially up for grabs.

According to Anthony Broome, Trey Butkowski, Jacob Baggett, and Stuart Blake will compete throughout the week, with the winner handling kicking duties against the Spartans.

Whittingham made it clear that the decision will come down to whoever performs best in practice.

Oct 24, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines place kicker Trey Butkowski (99) kicks the ball during the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Trey Butkowski’s Struggles Opened the Michigan Kicking Competition

The decision comes after Butkowski missed two field goals during Michigan’s 28-21 victory over Rutgers on Saturday.

Butkowski missed from 48 and 35 yards, continuing a difficult stretch in which he has converted just two of his last six field-goal attempts. He is now 6-for-10 on the season.

Following the Rutgers game, Whittingham acknowledged that changes could be coming.

“We may do that,” Whittingham said when asked about reopening the competition. “We have a couple other kickers in the program that are pretty good. So we’ll see how we handle that going forward.”

Butkowski arrived at Michigan after making 19 of 22 field-goal attempts during his lone season at Pittsburgh. However, his recent struggles have opened the door for Baggett and Blake.

Baggett has primarily handled kickoffs this season, while Blake has served as a reserve placekicker.

Michigan Has Another Big Decision Before Rivalry Game

Whittingham has already made a major offensive adjustment by turning to Tommy Carr at quarterback, a move that helped Michigan defeat Rutgers.

As we previously reported before the Rutgers matchup, Carr had replaced Bryce Underwood as Michigan’s starter following the Wolverines’ struggles earlier in the season.

Now, with Michigan entering Saturday’s rivalry game as a 13.5-point favorite, Whittingham is making it clear that no starting job is guaranteed.

Michigan cannot afford to leave points on the field against Michigan State, especially in a rivalry game where momentum can change in an instant.

Whether Butkowski holds onto his job or one of his challengers wins the competition, the Wolverines will have a decision to announce before Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Michigan Stadium.