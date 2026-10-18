The Michigan Wolverines have a quarterback controversy on their hands, and head coach Kyle Whittingham isn’t ready to reveal who will start next Saturday against Indiana. Following Michigan’s 21-18 victory over Penn State, Whittingham confirmed that the Michigan quarterback decision will be made this weekend, although the Wolverines might keep that information to themselves.

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Saturday’s game featured a dramatic quarterback change, as Bryce Underwood was benched at halftime after completing just 5 of 11 passes for 43 yards with two interceptions. True freshman Tommy Carr took over in the second half and helped Michigan overcome a 3-0 halftime deficit to secure its first Big Ten victory of the season.

When asked about Michigan’s quarterback situation moving forward, Whittingham made it clear that the coaching staff isn’t prepared to announce a starter just yet. According to Zach Shaw’s postgame report, Whittingham said Michigan will “definitely” make its decision over the weekend but may not “let the cat out of the bag” before next week’s matchup against Indiana.

The comments leave Michigan fans with another week of uncertainty, even after Carr provided the offensive spark the Wolverines desperately needed.

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham watches a replay of quarterback Bryce Underwood’s interception by Penn State during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Kyle Whittingham Explains Michigan’s Quarterback Decision

Whittingham also explained that Saturday’s quarterback change wasn’t made without considerable preparation. The coaching staff had been evaluating its options during the bye week, and Carr had already received substantial practice time with the first-team offense.

“It’s tough, but going into the game, we had a lot of evaluation over the bye week – and Tommy got half the reps over the bye week, and he probably would have anyway,” Whittingham said, according to Clayton Sayfie’s postgame reporting.

“The timing of it is a fine line to walk right there. We just felt – and it really was a decision by the offensive staff, and I supported it. I wasn’t against it.”

The explanation suggests that Michigan’s coaching staff had already been seriously considering its quarterback options before Underwood’s disappointing first half. As we previously reported, Carr received increased practice opportunities during the bye week, although Whittingham publicly maintained that Underwood remained his starter.

Saturday’s performance ultimately forced Michigan to make the change, and Carr responded by helping the Wolverines put together a much-needed second-half comeback.

Tommy Carr Makes His Case to Start Against Indiana

Carr didn’t put up eye-popping passing statistics against Penn State, but he helped Michigan find the end zone after an embarrassing first half. The freshman finished with 47 passing yards and 36 rushing yards, including a 12-yard touchdown run that proved decisive in the Wolverines’ 21-18 victory.

The performance was a significant development for a Michigan offense that had struggled through consecutive Big Ten losses. Carr helped direct multiple scoring drives, giving Whittingham and offensive coordinator Jason Beck something meaningful to evaluate before Indiana comes to Ann Arbor.

As we reported when Michigan made the quarterback switch, Underwood’s first-half struggles prompted the decision to insert Carr. Now, the question is whether Saturday’s substitution will become a permanent change to the starting lineup.

Michigan Quarterback Decision Might Stay Private Until Indiana

Whittingham isn’t making that announcement yet, and he also told reporters the staff needs to review the game film before reaching its decision. According to Shaw, the Michigan coach said it was “too soon to say” who would start next weekend.

Michigan will decide between Bryce Underwood and Tommy Carr this weekend, but the public might not learn the answer until game day. After Carr helped engineer Saturday’s comeback victory, however, the Wolverines have a legitimate quarterback decision to make before facing Indiana.