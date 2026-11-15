Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham has some explaining to do following Saturday’s embarrassing 31-7 loss to No. 16 Oregon, and much of the attention is on his handling of the quarterback position. After using both Tommy Carr and Bryce Underwood during the game, Whittingham addressed why he made the decisions he did.

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The Wolverines managed just 71 passing yards against Oregon, with Carr completing 4 of 12 passes for 45 yards and Underwood finishing 2 of 8 for 26 yards. Neither quarterback threw a touchdown pass, and Michigan fell to 5-5 on the season.

Speaking to reporters following the game, Whittingham explained that his decision to give Underwood another opportunity was largely based on Carr’s performance during Michigan’s previous loss to Michigan State.

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Kyle Whittingham walks the field during warm ups before a game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Kyle Whittingham Explains Why Bryce Underwood Played

“Well, you saw Tommy’s play last week. It was really very similar to what Bryce’s was when we pulled Bryce several weeks ago,” Whittingham said. “I thought Bryce deserved another opportunity. And so that was the sole reason. It was giving Bryce another opportunity. Tommy’s game, kind of went south on him the previous week, and that was our (approach) to the game.”

The decision wasn’t entirely unexpected, as Whittingham had already reopened Michigan’s quarterback competition following the loss to Michigan State. However, the way the Wolverines handled the situation Saturday raised additional questions.

According to Whittingham, Michigan entered the game with a plan to insert Underwood during its third offensive possession unless Carr and the offense were playing exceptionally well.

“We had planned for the third series, unless, you know, you have a tentative plan, that we would have two fabulous 80-yard drives, we wouldn’t have made the switch,” Whittingham explained. “But the plan was that, you know, barring something that was out of the ordinary, we would play Bryce in that third series. And then decide from that point forward, just to give us the best chance that we could.”

Underwood entered late in the first quarter with Michigan trailing 14-0, but neither quarterback was able to get the passing game going. The Wolverines’ lone touchdown came on a 70-yard run by Savion Hiter, who finished with 107 rushing yards on 13 carries.

Why Did Michigan Stick With Tommy Carr?

Perhaps the most interesting decision came after halftime, when Whittingham elected to return to Carr despite giving Underwood an opportunity in the first half. Asked why Carr received the nod, the Michigan coach pointed to what the staff believed gave the Wolverines their best chance to win.

“Again, playing the guy that we felt gave us the best chance to win, that was what we decided, was that Tommy was in that situation, in that position at that point,” Whittingham said.

Unfortunately for Michigan, that decision did little to improve the offense. The Wolverines finished with 286 total yards, including 215 on the ground, while Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola shredded Michigan’s defense for 341 passing yards and four touchdowns.

The quarterback uncertainty comes during a turbulent stretch for Michigan’s coaching staff, which recently replaced offensive coordinator Jason Beck with Jim Harding. Even with that change, the Wolverines have been unable to establish any consistent production through the air.

Michigan’s Quarterback Situation Remains a Mess

Following Saturday’s performance, it’s difficult to make a convincing argument that either quarterback has separated himself from the other. Carr and Underwood combined to complete just 30 percent of their passes against Oregon, and the Wolverines never seriously threatened to erase their early deficit.

Whittingham’s explanation makes it clear that he wanted to give Underwood another opportunity after Carr’s struggles against Michigan State. But with two regular-season games remaining, the larger question is whether Michigan has any confidence in either quarterback moving forward.

The Wolverines will host UCLA on November 21 before traveling to face Ohio State on November 28, and they still need one victory to become bowl eligible. After Saturday’s offensive performance, Whittingham has some serious decisions to make before Michigan takes the field again.