The Michigan Wolverines are preparing for their biggest rivalry game of the season, and head coach Kyle Whittingham has provided some important updates regarding his starting quarterback and several key offensive players. With Saturday’s showdown against Ohio State approaching, Michigan now has clarity at quarterback, though there are still questions surrounding the health of its offense.

DSN TV College · newest first All College video →

And the biggest news is that Bryce Underwood will be under center against the Buckeyes.

According to Zach Shaw of 247Sports, Whittingham confirmed Monday that Underwood will be Michigan’s starting quarterback against Ohio State. The Wolverines’ head coach also provided injury updates on Blake Frazier, Jordan Marshall, Brady Norton, and Andrew Marsh.

The news comes just two days after Michigan stunned previously undefeated UCLA, 18–16, in triple overtime at Michigan Stadium.

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham reacts to a play against UCLA during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Bryce Underwood Will Start Against Ohio State

Following weeks of uncertainty surrounding Michigan’s quarterback situation, Whittingham has made his decision for Saturday’s rivalry matchup. Underwood will get the starting nod over Tommy Carr as the Wolverines travel to Columbus.

The sophomore quarterback returned to the starting lineup against UCLA and helped Michigan pull off one of the biggest upsets of the college football weekend. His two-point conversion pass to tight end Jalen Hoffman in triple overtime ultimately proved to be the difference in the victory.

It was an important moment for Underwood, whose sophomore season has included struggles, inconsistent performances, and competition for the starting job.

Earlier this month, Whittingham reopened Michigan’s quarterback competition as the Wolverines searched for answers offensively. However, Underwood’s performance against UCLA was enough for the coaching staff to move forward with him against Ohio State.

Now, the young quarterback faces another major challenge in one of college football’s most intense rivalries.

Michigan Receives Mixed Injury News Before Ohio State Game

While Michigan has settled its quarterback situation, several important offensive players remain on the injury report.

According to Shaw’s Monday update, Whittingham provided the following statuses:

Blake Frazier (Offensive Tackle): Questionable

Jordan Marshall (Running Back): Questionable

Brady Norton (Offensive Lineman): Probable

Andrew Marsh (Wide Receiver): Probable

Frazier’s status is particularly important considering Michigan’s ongoing problems along the offensive line. The Wolverines were already missing multiple offensive linemen against UCLA, and getting Frazier back would provide a welcome boost to the protection in front of Underwood.

Marshall’s questionable designation is another concern for a Michigan rushing attack that could be vital against Ohio State. The Wolverines would certainly benefit from having another experienced running back available for Saturday’s matchup.

Meanwhile, the probable designations for Norton and Marsh provide some encouraging news.

Marsh missed the UCLA game while serving a one-game suspension, but Whittingham had already indicated that he was expected to return against Ohio State. Monday’s update offers additional optimism that the Wolverines will have one of their important offensive weapons available.

Of course, questionable and probable designations are not guarantees that a player will take the field. Michigan’s final availability report will provide additional clarity as kickoff approaches.

Michigan Looks to Build on Stunning UCLA Victory

The Wolverines enter Saturday’s matchup with a 6–5 record after their dramatic triple-overtime victory over UCLA. The win secured bowl eligibility and gave Michigan some much-needed momentum heading into its annual rivalry showdown.

Ohio State, meanwhile, is coming off a surprising 31–28 loss to Nebraska, setting up an intriguing matchup between two programs trying to finish their regular seasons on a positive note.

For Michigan, having Underwood officially named the starter eliminates one major question heading into the week. However, the availability of Frazier, Marshall, Norton, and Marsh could have a significant impact on how effectively the Wolverines move the football.

Michigan and Ohio State will kick off Saturday, November 28, at noon ET in Columbus, with the game televised nationally on FOX.

And with Underwood now officially QB1, all eyes will be on whether the Wolverines can get enough healthy players around him to pull off another upset.