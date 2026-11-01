The Michigan Wolverines picked up a much-needed 28-21 victory over Rutgers on Saturday, but head coach Kyle Whittingham is already turning his attention toward one of the biggest games on Michigan’s schedule.

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Michigan State.

Following the win, Whittingham was asked what he knows about the rivalry between the Wolverines and Spartans, and his response made it clear where the annual showdown ranks in Ann Arbor.

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham watches a play against Indiana during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Kyle Whittingham Ranks Michigan State as Michigan’s No. 2 Rivalry

Whittingham, who is preparing for his first Michigan-Michigan State game as the Wolverines’ head coach, didn’t hesitate when discussing the rivalry’s importance.

“Well, I know it’s clearly the second most important rivalry that we have,” Whittingham said following Michigan’s win over Rutgers. “I know Coach Fitzgerald very well. Great football coach. Respect him. I think he’s terrific. And, you know, we’ll dive into the personnel and everything tomorrow.”

Although Whittingham didn’t explicitly identify Michigan’s No. 1 rivalry, it’s no secret that the Wolverines’ annual showdown with Ohio State occupies that position.

But make no mistake, Michigan State remains one of the most important games on the schedule.

The Wolverines and Spartans will renew their rivalry on Saturday, November 7, at Michigan Stadium, with both programs featuring first-year head coaches.

The kickoff time is now set. Michigan and Michigan State will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET in Ann Arbor, with the game streaming on Peacock, as we reported earlier Saturday.

Whittingham Praises Michigan State Coach Pat Fitzgerald

While Whittingham understands the significance of the rivalry, he admitted that he hasn’t spent much time studying Michigan State’s current roster.

“I haven’t had a chance to watch much of him this year because of timing and all that stuff, so I haven’t had a chance to get eyes on him, but we certainly will tomorrow,” Whittingham said. “So we’ve got a lot better answer on Monday in the press conference than we can right now.”

That will change quickly.

Michigan State Enters Rivalry Week in a Six-Game Skid

Michigan State enters rivalry week at 2-6 after dropping six consecutive games, while Michigan improved to 5-3 with Saturday’s victory.

The Wolverines were led by freshman quarterback Tommy Carr, who completed 22 of 27 passes for 266 yards and accounted for three touchdowns.

As we covered following Saturday’s victory, Bryce Underwood also showed support for Carr on social media after the freshman quarterback earned his first victory as Michigan’s starter.

Now, Michigan will attempt to build on that performance against its in-state rival.

Whittingham’s respect for Fitzgerald adds another interesting element to a rivalry that rarely needs additional motivation.

And while the Michigan coach considers Ohio State the bigger rivalry, his comments leave little doubt that beating Michigan State matters.

For Whittingham, the Spartans are No. 2 on Michigan’s rivalry list. Next Saturday, they’ll be No. 1 on his team’s priority list.