Morgan Scalley was Utah’s defensive coordinator when Kyle Whittingham left for Michigan last December. Seven games into his first season running the program, Scalley has the Utes at 7-0 and No. 6 in this week’s AP Top 25.

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Whittingham, 66, walked away from Utah after 21 seasons and 177 wins and did not coach the Utes in their bowl game, which Scalley handled instead. He signed a five-year deal averaging $8.2 million a year with the Michigan Wolverines. Michigan is 4-3 and 1-3 in the Big Ten. The defense has been very good, but the offense has been stagnant.

Dan Wolken believes Utah already won the Kyle Whittingham divorce

Dan Wolken of Yahoo Sports wrote Wednesday that most of the country read the split wrong. “But at this stage of the season, it’s looking more like most of us had the wrong read on the situation,” Wolken wrote. “With Utah leading the Big 12 at 7-0 under Morgan Scalley and Michigan stumbling around offensively to the point where Whittingham is facing significant criticism locally, Utah might have already won the divorce.”

Wolken credits the Utah offense to first-year coordinator Kevin McGiven and quarterback Devon Dampier, the same quarterback who ran Whittingham’s final Utah offense a year ago. The Utes beat Houston 21-13 last weekend in their stiffest test of the season, and a team that is 7-0 and ranked sixth in late October is squarely in the College Football Playoff conversation in Scalley’s first year.

Michigan fans are already debating another coaching search

If the Wolverines finish 5-7 or 6-6, part of the fan base will want Michigan to move on after a single season, and offensive coordinator Jason Beck is the name that comes up first. Whittingham backed Beck publicly this week, pointing at what Dampier did in Beck’s Utah offense last season.

Wolken does not expect Michigan to make a change at the top. “Despite some hot-seat chatter popping up this week, it would be shocking if Michigan didn’t bring Whittingham back next season, particularly because the school is in the middle of an athletic director search,” he wrote.

So Michigan almost certainly runs it back with the 66-year-old and the coordinator he brought with him, while Utah keeps rolling with the coach it promoted from inside the building. Ten months after the split, Wolken’s read is that the Utes have already won it.