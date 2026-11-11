Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham was asked about Oregon head coach Dan Lanning on Monday night, and the compliment did not stay a compliment for long. The Michigan Wolverines (5-4) play at No. 18 Oregon (6-3) on Saturday, Nov. 14, and Whittingham made a point of naming what the Ducks have at their disposal.

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Whittingham said, “He really does a great job recruiting and it doesn’t hurt that you have $50+ million dollars at your disposal to, in essence outbid everybody. Not everybody, but a lot of people. But that’s not his fault. That’s a credit. I mean, that’s a credit to their program and their dedication and desire to win and the support they have. NIL is the name of the game in recruiting these days. It’s shifted so much.”

The figure is not a shot in the dark. CBS Sports reported that Oregon is carrying one of the costliest rosters in the country at roughly $50 million this season, while Michigan sits above $30 million and short of $40 million, with more than $3 million of that going to quarterback Bryce Underwood.

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham looks up at the scoreboard during second half action at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026.

Michigan State won the game 15-6. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Kyle Whittingham has done this two Mondays in a row

A week earlier, asked about Michigan State, Whittingham said, “This game is the Super Bowl, particularly for them, in my opinion,” per ClickOnDetroit. The Spartans then won 15-6 at Michigan Stadium on Nov. 7. This week the quote getting passed around Eugene belongs to him again.

Even with everything that has gone wrong for Oregon this season, the Ducks are still alive. They moved up to No. 16 in the College Football Playoff rankings on Monday, seven spots higher than the week before, after beating then-No. 20 Northwestern at home and then-No. 12 Ohio State in Columbus.

The path is narrow. Oregon is 4-2 in the Big Ten, two games behind 6-0 UCLA with three to play, so the Ducks have to win out and get help to reach the conference title game. For a three-loss team, winning that game is probably the only way into the field.

Michigan can ruin it on Saturday

Michigan, coming off that home loss to Michigan State, has the chance to ruin Oregon’s season on the road. The Wolverines do not have nearly the talent Oregon has on its roster this season. The Ducks do everything they can year in and year out to land top players.

Lanning is a very good head coach even though he has never won a national title. Things would be different at Michigan if Lanning were the head coach instead of Whittingham.