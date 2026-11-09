Michigan Wolverines head coach Kyle Whittingham reopened the Michigan quarterback competition on Monday, putting Bryce Underwood and Tommy Carr back in a straight battle for the start at Oregon.

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Whittingham told reporters the two will compete this week to decide who takes the first snap Saturday, when the Wolverines play at Oregon, No. 18 in this week’s AP Top 25. The decision comes a day after Michigan fired first-year offensive coordinator Jason Beck.

Michigan quarterback Tommy Carr scrambles but gets tripped up and sacked by the Michigan State defense during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. Michigan State defensive lineman Eli Coenen (96) provides pressure. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Michigan’s Offense Bottomed Out Against Michigan State

Michigan scored six points in Saturday’s 15-6 home loss to Michigan State and fell to 5-4, 2-4 in the Big Ten. The Wolverines rank 126th of 138 FBS teams in scoring offense at 19.6 points per game, according to Field Level Media, which also reported that Whittingham said a week ago Carr would keep the job for the “foreseeable future.” Beck was fired the day after the rivalry loss, and with three games left Whittingham has gone back to the one call he had already made.

What the Michigan Quarterback Competition Comes Down To

Underwood, the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2025 class, has completed 58.1% of his passes for 924 yards with five touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He has also rushed 61 times for 222 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 3.6 yards per carry.

Carr, a freshman, has started the last three games since replacing Underwood at halftime of the Oct. 17 win over Penn State. He has completed 67% of his passes for 641 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions, and he has carried 40 times for 95 yards and three touchdowns at 2.4 yards per carry. Against Michigan State he went 14 of 26 for 138 yards and two interceptions.

Whoever wins the week starts Saturday at Autzen Stadium.