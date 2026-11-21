The man who could eventually replace Kyle Whittingham as Michigan’s head football coach will be standing on the sidelines at the Big House on Saturday afternoon. Unfortunately for Wolverines fans, he’ll be coaching the other team.

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Bob Chesney, the first-year head coach of the undefeated UCLA Bruins, is bringing his No. 4-ranked team to Ann Arbor for a 3:30 p.m. showdown against Michigan. And with Whittingham’s future increasingly uncertain following a disappointing debut season, Chesney has emerged as one of the most intriguing names being discussed as a potential replacement.

According to USA TODAY’s Jordan Mendoza, Michigan fans have already begun publicly expressing their desire to see Chesney take over the Wolverines. The timing makes Saturday’s matchup particularly fascinating, considering the man some fans want running Michigan’s program will be standing directly across the field from the coach whose job he could potentially take.

To be clear, Michigan has not announced plans to replace Whittingham, and there is no confirmed report that Chesney is negotiating with the Wolverines. But the speculation is real, and Saturday provides an interesting opportunity to compare the two programs.

Oct 31, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney looks on before the game against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Bob Chesney Has Become a Hot Name in Michigan Coaching Speculation

The contrast between Michigan and UCLA couldn’t be much more dramatic heading into Saturday’s game. Whittingham’s Wolverines are 5-5 and fighting for bowl eligibility, while Chesney has guided the Bruins to a perfect 10-0 record in his first season.

It’s been a remarkable turnaround for UCLA, which finished 3-9 last season before hiring Chesney away from James Madison. According to UCLA Athletics, the Bruins have already set a program record for the largest single-season improvement in victories.

Chesney’s success has not gone unnoticed nationally. A November 19 CBS Sports report identified him among five potential candidates Michigan could consider if Whittingham departs following the season.

As previously detailed in the discussion surrounding five possible replacements for Whittingham, incoming athletic director Trev Alberts could play a significant role in determining the program’s future. Alberts is scheduled to begin his duties December 1, just days after Michigan closes the regular season against Ohio State.

Could Michigan Actually Steal Bob Chesney From UCLA?

Here’s where things get complicated for anyone hoping Chesney will trade UCLA blue for Michigan maize and blue.

According to USA TODAY, Chesney’s current contract includes an $8 million buyout if he leaves UCLA before December 31. That figure drops to $5 million beginning January 1, while an additional provision could require him to repay a $3.7 million signing bonus if he departs before December 5.

That means a move could carry significant financial consequences, even before accounting for the contract Michigan would need to offer him. Making matters even more difficult, UCLA has reportedly been working toward a lucrative extension to keep Chesney in Los Angeles.

And why wouldn’t the Bruins want to keep him? Chesney has transformed a struggling program into a legitimate College Football Playoff contender in less than one season.

Michigan, meanwhile, has spent much of 2026 dealing with offensive struggles, quarterback uncertainty, and growing questions about Whittingham’s leadership. The Wolverines’ upcoming matchup against UCLA represents an opportunity to salvage some momentum before their regular-season finale against Ohio State.

Michigan Fans Will Get a Firsthand Look at a Possible Future Coach

Saturday’s game carries plenty of importance for both programs, although their goals couldn’t be more different. UCLA is trying to remain undefeated and strengthen its College Football Playoff position, while Michigan needs one more victory to secure bowl eligibility.

For Whittingham, an upset over the fourth-ranked Bruins could help quiet some of the criticism surrounding his first season. Another ugly loss, however, would only add fuel to the growing conversation about whether Michigan should make another coaching change.

For Chesney, the matchup offers another opportunity to showcase the remarkable program he has built at UCLA. His track record at James Madison and immediate success with the Bruins make it easy to understand why some Michigan fans find him appealing.

Still, there is a major difference between appearing on a list of possible replacements and actually becoming Michigan’s next head coach. Chesney remains committed to preparing UCLA for its current season, and Whittingham remains Michigan’s head coach.

But there’s something undeniably interesting about Saturday’s situation.

The coach some Michigan fans want leading their program in 2027 could spend Saturday afternoon beating the Wolverines in their own stadium.