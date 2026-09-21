Kyle Whittingham Says Michigan Freshman’s Explosion Is ‘As Good As I’ve Ever Seen’

Tariq Boney waited two weeks for a real opportunity. He did not waste it.

The Michigan freshman edge defender recorded four tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and his first career sack during Saturday’s 52-17 victory over UTEP. Boney had played only one defensive snap through Michigan’s first two games before becoming part of the Wolverines’ defensive-line rotation against the Miners.

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Kyle Whittingham had praised Boney throughout fall camp. Saturday gave Michigan fans their first extended look at why.

“His quickness, his explosion, he is a powerful guy,” Whittingham said.

The Michigan coach then offered an assessment that carries considerable weight after more than three decades in college football.

“His strength and explosion is as good as I’ve ever seen in a true freshman.”

Boney’s debut was impressive. The larger question is whether Michigan can justify putting him back on the sideline when conference play begins.

Boney Turned Limited Snaps Into Production

Boney’s sack showed the physical traits Whittingham described. He powered through the offensive tackle, defeated help from the running back and brought down UTEP quarterback E.J. Colson Jr.

That was not his only productive snap. Boney tied Benny Patterson III for the team lead with 1.5 tackles for loss as Michigan finished with 11 tackles for loss and seven sacks. The official postgame notes reflected how broadly the Wolverines distributed their defensive production, with 12 players recording at least half a tackle for loss.

Michigan does not need Boney to replace an established starter immediately. It needs to determine whether his explosiveness can strengthen a rotation that will face bigger offensive lines and longer conference games.

Extra snaps for Boney could help Michigan keep its experienced edge defenders fresh while giving defensive coordinator Jay Hill another situational pass rusher. Hill arrived in Ann Arbor with a reputation for building aggressive, turnover-focused defenses. A freshman capable of creating pressure without a manufactured blitz gives him another useful option.

Iowa Will Provide a More Demanding Test

UTEP offered Boney an opening. Iowa can tell Michigan whether he is ready for a larger role.

The Hawkeyes bring a more physical offensive front to Michigan Stadium for Saturday’s Big Ten opener. Freshmen rarely dominate conference opponents through strength alone. Boney will have to maintain his gap responsibility, recognize blocking schemes and remain disciplined against the run before Michigan trusts him with a major workload.

He does not need 40 snaps to affect the game. A package of obvious passing downs and rotational opportunities would allow the Wolverines to test his readiness without asking him to carry a veteran’s assignment.

Michigan climbed to No. 18 in the latest AP Top 25 after its dominant finish against UTEP. The defense remains the most dependable part of the team, and Boney’s emergence potentially makes that strength deeper.

Whittingham’s praise created the headline. Boney’s production created the decision.

Michigan now has to find out whether one breakout performance was an introduction or the beginning of a meaningful role.