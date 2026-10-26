The Michigan Wolverines are once again facing uncertainty at quarterback, and head coach Kyle Whittingham isn’t ready to commit to a starter for Saturday’s matchup against Rutgers. After freshman Tommy Carr struggled in Michigan’s 13-6 overtime loss to No. 6 Indiana, the door appears to be open for another potential change.

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Carr replaced Bryce Underwood during Michigan’s comeback victory over Penn State and earned his first career start against the Hoosiers. However, the Wolverines failed to score a touchdown Saturday, raising fresh questions about who should lead the offense moving forward.

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham watches a play against Indiana during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Kyle Whittingham Leaves Michigan Quarterback Decision Open

According to a Monday update shared by Michigan reporter Anthony Broome, Whittingham said it remains “to be determined” whether Carr will start against Rutgers. The comment leaves Michigan’s quarterback situation unresolved just days before another important Big Ten matchup.

Kyle Whittingham says it is “to be determined” if Tommy Carr starts Saturday at Rutgers — Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) October 26, 2026

Whittingham has previously avoided publicly revealing his quarterback plans, so his latest comments don’t necessarily mean another change is coming. However, they do confirm that Carr has not been publicly guaranteed the starting job following his difficult performance against Indiana.

Carr completed 20 of 32 passes for 167 yards against the Hoosiers, throwing an interception and losing a fumble. According to Michigan’s official game recap, the Wolverines managed just six points on four red-zone trips and were forced to punt five times.

As we previously reported when Michigan benched Underwood, the quarterback change was initially recommended by offensive coordinator Jason Beck and Michigan’s offensive staff. Carr provided an immediate spark against Penn State, but Saturday demonstrated that the offensive problems extend beyond the quarterback position.

Could Bryce Underwood Return Against Rutgers?

Underwood opened the season as Michigan’s starting quarterback before turnovers and inconsistent offensive production led to his benching. Now, with Carr coming off a difficult afternoon against Indiana, Whittingham must decide whether to stay with the freshman or give Underwood another opportunity.

The challenge is that neither quarterback has consistently overcome Michigan’s struggling offensive line and ineffective rushing attack. As we previously reported following Carr’s comments about the offense, the freshman believes Michigan could be undefeated with even slightly better offensive execution.

The Problem Is the Offense, Not the Defense

Michigan’s defense held Indiana to 212 total yards and only six points in regulation, making the offensive struggles particularly frustrating. The game statistics also showed Michigan finishing with just 57 rushing yards, placing additional pressure on whoever was playing quarterback.

The Wolverines, now 4-3 overall and 1-3 in Big Ten play, travel to Rutgers on Saturday for a 12:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Big Ten Network. With the season slipping away from preseason expectations, Michigan desperately needs more production from its offense.

For now, Whittingham is keeping everyone guessing about his starting quarterback. Whether it’s Carr or Underwood against Rutgers, Michigan needs considerably better offensive execution if it hopes to get its season back on track.