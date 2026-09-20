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Kyle Whittingham Makes Eye-Opening Tommy Carr Statement

Kyle Whittingham Tommy Carr
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Tommy Carr waited three games for his first college snap. He needed only one drive to give Michigan fans something to remember.

The true freshman quarterback made his collegiate debut late in Michigan’s 52-17 win over UTEP and immediately looked comfortable. Carr completed both of his passes for 23 yards, ran twice for 18 more and capped the possession with a 19-yard touchdown pass to fellow freshman Salesi Moa, the first career touchdown for both players. Michigan’s official postgame notes confirmed Carr’s touchdown came on his first collegiate appearance.

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Kyle Whittingham liked the production.

What impressed him more was everything Carr had done before anyone saw him on Saturday.

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Whittingham Sees Something Bigger in Carr

Whittingham has watched Carr work behind the scenes since arriving at Michigan, and the freshman’s preparation has clearly made an impression.

The Michigan coach described Carr as almost constantly being in the quarterback room studying film whenever his class schedule allows. He called him a “football junkie” before delivering the line that should get Michigan fans’ attention.

“His ceiling is exceptionally high.”

Whittingham also praised Carr’s debut itself, particularly the freshman’s composure and command of the offense. On Michigan’s postgame radio show, Whittingham said Carr “showed a lot of poise” and operated the offense effectively during his limited action.

Carr also flashed something Michigan had seen before Saturday: mobility. His two rushing attempts produced 18 yards, including runs of 12 and six yards on the touchdown drive.

None of this was accidental. Carr had already climbed to the No. 2 spot behind Bryce Underwood, a development that became especially relevant when Urban Meyer discussed Michigan’s quarterback development earlier this month. Carr earned that role after impressing the staff throughout spring and fall camp.

This Is About Development, Not a Quarterback Controversy

There is an obvious temptation here, especially with the Carr name.

Tommy is the grandson of former Michigan national championship coach Lloyd Carr and the younger brother of Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr. His father, Jason Carr, also played quarterback at Michigan. Michigan’s official Tommy Carr bio details the family’s deep ties to the program

Then he steps onto the field for the first time, looks composed and throws a touchdown.

That’s how quarterback controversies get manufactured.

Whittingham’s comments do not create one.

Underwood just delivered his most efficient passing performance of the season, completing 19 of 25 attempts for 223 yards and two touchdowns against UTEP. Michigan has also already dealt with questions about Underwood’s job security this season, and Whittingham later made clear that Underwood remained Michigan’s quarterback.

Carr’s story is more interesting without forcing that angle.

Michigan appears to have a freshman quarterback who studies obsessively, won the backup job early, showed poise when his first opportunity arrived and has a head coach publicly talking about an exceptionally high ceiling.

For one fourth-quarter drive against UTEP, Carr showed why Michigan believes the future of its quarterback room may be deeper than one name.

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Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
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