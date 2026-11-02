The Michigan Wolverines officially have their starting quarterback, and head coach Kyle Whittingham is making it clear that the decision isn’t just for one game.

DSN TV College · newest first All College video →

Speaking at his weekly press conference Monday, Whittingham said freshman Tommy Carr will start Saturday against Michigan State and remain the Wolverines’ starting quarterback for the “foreseeable future,” per reporting from the press conference, including a report from Alejandro Zúñiga.

That means Bryce Underwood, who entered the season as Michigan’s QB1, will continue in a backup role.

Oct 31, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Tommy Carr (14) scores on a rushing touchdown during the second half in front of Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive lineman RJ Johnson Jr. (14) at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Tommy Carr Takes Over as Michigan’s Starting Quarterback

The announcement comes just two days after Carr helped lead Michigan to a 28-21 victory over Rutgers, completing 22 of 27 passes for 266 yards and one touchdown while rushing for two additional scores.

According to Michigan’s official postgame statistics, Carr’s 81.5% completion percentage was the highest single-game mark for a freshman starting quarterback in program history, among those attempting at least 20 passes.

As we previously reported when Underwood was benched against Penn State, Carr initially took over in the second half on October 17 and helped spark a 21-18 comeback victory.

He subsequently started against Indiana and Rutgers. The Wolverines lost 13-6 in overtime at Indiana before the win at Rutgers, which was Carr’s first as the starter and apparently gave Whittingham the confidence to commit to his young quarterback.

What This Means for Bryce Underwood

Underwood entered the 2026 season with enormous expectations, but turnovers and Michigan’s offensive struggles eventually opened the door for Carr.

Through seven appearances this season, Underwood has completed 72 of 124 passes for 924 yards, five touchdowns, and six interceptions, according to Michigan’s official season statistics.

Despite losing his starting job, Underwood has publicly supported his teammate. As we reported following Michigan’s victory over Rutgers, Underwood congratulated Carr on Instagram after the freshman’s first victory as QB1.

Now, Carr will lead the Wolverines into Saturday’s rivalry showdown against Michigan State, a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Michigan Stadium.

And based on Whittingham’s latest announcement, this is officially Tommy Carr’s offense for the foreseeable future.