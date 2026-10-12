Whittingham Gives Three-Word Answer on Tommy Carr Playing Saturday

Michigan Wolverines head coach Kyle Whittingham said Monday that Bryce Underwood is still his starting quarterback when Penn State visits Ann Arbor on Saturday. That left one question open from the bye week: does true freshman Tommy Carr get on the field at all against the Nittany Lions?

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Asked whether Carr could get a series or two, Whittingham answered in three words, posted by reporter Brice Marich: “To be determined.” He did not stop there. “He sure looks good in practice like he has throughout spring and fall camp,” Whittingham said, per the Detroit News.

What Would Actually Get Tommy Carr On The Field

Whittingham gave a condition, not a timeline. “If we think that giving Tommy a series or two helps our chance to win, then you will see that,” he said. He also played down the practice week that started the conversation. Carr took about half the first-team snaps during the open week by design, because the second unit gets more work when there is no opponent to prepare for.

On the job itself, Whittingham was flat. “Bryce is our guy and we move forward,” he said, adding that Underwood “still gives us the best chance to win.”

Michigan Wolverines QB Tommy Carr has seen limited action this season

Carr has appeared in one game this season, the win over the UTEP Miners on Sept. 19. He completed 2-of-2 passes for 23 yards and a 19-yard touchdown to Salesi Moa. That is the entire body of work for the freshman.

Michigan is 3-2 and has lost two straight, at home to Iowa and on the road at Minnesota. If Carr does not play against Penn State and Underwood struggles again, the quarterback question is back in front of Whittingham before the Indiana Hoosiers come to Ann Arbor on Oct. 24.