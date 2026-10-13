Whittingham Says Turnovers Alone Cost Michigan an Undefeated Season

Michigan Wolverines head coach Kyle Whittingham has a simple explanation for a 3-2 start, and it begins and ends with the turnover margin. On Monday night, Whittingham told Jon Jansen on the “Inside Michigan Football” radio show, in an appearance recapped by the Detroit Free Press, that the Wolverines would still be unbeaten if the giveaways had broken the other way.

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The one thing that is holding us back, and it sounds too simple, the fans don’t want to hear it, but the turnover margin. You can’t win [turning] the ball over and being minus in the turnover margin. If we’re plus in the turnover margin through five games, we’re undefeated, I can tell you that without a doubt. So it’s pretty simple in the respect of what is the biggest problem. It’s, but you know, turning over the ball on offense and not taking it away enough on defense … that, if you [ask] ‘what is far and away our biggest problem,’ nothing else is even close, it’s winning the turnover margin.

Kyle Whittingham’s Turnover Margin Claim Does Not Hold Up

The first half of that is real. Michigan is minus-4 in turnover margin on the season, tied for 122nd nationally with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and tied for the worst mark in the Big Ten. The leap from there to 5-0 is the part that does not survive a look at the two losses. Iowa won 20-19 in Ann Arbor on Sept. 26 and Minnesota won 20-14 on Oct. 3, and in both of those games the Wolverines scored fewer than 20 points. Turnovers were a problem. They were not the only one.

Bryce Underwood Owns Most of the Giveaways

Sophomore quarterback Bryce Underwood has seven turnovers in five games, four interceptions and three lost fumbles. He has accounted for seven touchdowns in the same stretch, five passing and two rushing. A quarterback whose touchdown total and his turnover total come out even is the first place to look, and Whittingham pointed straight at that half of the problem without naming him: turning the ball over on offense.

Underwood Keeps the Job Against Penn State

Whittingham is not changing quarterbacks over it. “Bryce is our guy and we move forward,” he told Angelique S. Chengelis of The Detroit News on Monday, an explanation that raised more questions than it answered. True freshman Tommy Carr, who took half the first-team snaps during the bye week, stays the backup and will have to keep waiting.

Michigan hosts Penn State at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 17 at Michigan Stadium, on CBS. Five more games like the last two and the turnover margin will not be the thing anyone remembers about this season.