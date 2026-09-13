Kyler Murray Suffers Scary Injury vs. Packers

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray went to the locker room Sunday after taking a frightening hit against the Green Bay Packers.

ESPN’s Kevin Seifert reported that Murray was hit while on the ground by Packers safety Javon Bullard, causing Murray’s helmet to come off. Bullard was assessed a personal foul, and Vikings players immediately signaled for medical assistance.

Murray was able to walk off the field under his own power. Seifert initially reported that he was headed to the blue medical tent before updating that Murray went directly to the locker room.

David Chao of ProFootballDoc also pointed to what he described as visible “posturing” following the blow to Murray’s head and said he expected the quarterback to be ruled out. The Vikings had not officially announced Murray’s status or a diagnosis at the time of this report.

#KylerMurray

With blow to the head and "posturing"

Obvious external signs means will be ruled out#CarsonWentz incoming for #GBvsMIN pic.twitter.com/RgQeC1tqEK — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) September 13, 2026

Carson Wentz Ready Behind Murray

Carson Wentz was preparing to enter the game for Minnesota. That follows the Vikings’ decision earlier this week to make Wentz their No. 2 quarterback behind Murray, with J.J. McCarthy third on the depth chart, as NFL.com reported before Week 1.

Murray is beginning his first season with Minnesota after signing a one-year contract during the offseason. ESPN reported in March that Murray joined the Vikings after seven seasons with Arizona. The move eventually led to Murray winning the starting job over McCarthy, a development we covered when McCarthy addressed the Vikings’ quarterback decision.

The situation is worth monitoring closely in Detroit.

The Lions will see Minnesota twice this season. According to Detroit’s 2026 schedule, the Vikings visit Ford Field on Nov. 1 at 1 p.m. ET in Week 8. Detroit then travels to Minnesota for a Sunday Night Football matchup on Dec. 20 at 8:20 p.m. ET. The NFL’s official schedule confirms both divisional meetings.

For now, the immediate concern is Murray’s health after a violent hit in his Vikings debut.