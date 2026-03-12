Former Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Lands New Home

A major quarterback move has taken place in the NFC.

According to Adam Schefter, former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is signing a one-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings.

The deal will reportedly be for the veteran league minimum, as Murray is still owed $36.8 million by Arizona following his departure from the Cardinals.

A new quarterback room in Minnesota

With the move, Murray joins a Vikings quarterback room that already includes former first-round pick J.J. McCarthy, the No. 10 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Minnesota now adds a veteran with significant starting experience to the mix as the franchise continues shaping its offense heading into the upcoming season.

Murray’s NFL career

Originally selected No. 1 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, Murray quickly emerged as one of the league’s most dynamic quarterbacks thanks to his dual-threat ability.

Across 87 career games, Murray has compiled:

20,460 passing yards

121 touchdown passes

67.1% completion percentage

38 career wins

He also earned multiple Pro Bowl selections and was named Offensive Rookie of the Year during his debut season.

Fresh start in Minnesota

After spending the first seven seasons of his career in Arizona, Murray now gets a fresh opportunity in Minnesota.

Whether he ultimately competes for the starting role or serves as a veteran presence alongside McCarthy, the Vikings have added a quarterback with elite athleticism and plenty of NFL experience.