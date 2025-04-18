NFL Under Fire: Kyren Lacy’s Agent Blisters League Over Combine Controversy

Before his tragic passing, LSU's Kyren Lacy had his NFL Combine invite revoked while facing allegations. After a grand jury was likely to drop charges, his agent calls out the NFL.

The football world continues to mourn the heartbreaking loss of LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy. But now, the NFL is under fire for how it treated the young prospect in the final weeks of his life.

According to his agent, Rocky Arceneaux of Alliance Sports, the league revoked Lacy’s invitation to the NFL Combine before he had his day in court. And now, with news that charges would likely have been dropped by a grand jury, many are questioning how the situation was handled.

“To the NFL, shame on you for revoking Kyren’s Combine invitation without acknowledgment or consideration of the facts,” Arceneaux wrote in a powerful statement.

“I urge you to re-evaluate your processes and provide athletes with the necessary due process before alienating them from their peers and dreams they’ve worked so hard for.”

Lacy was facing a negligent homicide charge stemming from a tragic incident. But as Arceneaux explained, Lacy was ready to cooperate with civil proceedings and was “heartbroken by the tragic loss of Mr. Hall.”

“The system failed us, and we are now mourning the loss of two lives,” the statement read.

Arceneaux also revealed that Lacy was much more than a gifted athlete—he was a beacon of light in every room he entered.

“Kyren was a special talent, but an even better person… His infectious personality and love of life positively affected everyone.”

He closed the letter with a direct message to his client:

“K2 – You should have had the chance to reach your dream of playing in the NFL, in just a week’s time. It hurts that the pressure, public perception, social media bullying – all without having the facts – were too much to bear.”

Arceneaux promised that Lacy’s story would not be forgotten.

“We hoped to see you flourish as an elite WR in the NFL, but God needed you on his team more. Your memory will never be forgotten, we will not let your death be in vain, and you will not be Mr. Irrelevant.”

This is more than a sports story. It’s a call for the NFL to do better by its players—especially those still waiting for their shot. The football world lost a rising star, but it’s not too late to ensure future athletes are treated with fairness and dignity.