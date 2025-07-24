Detroit Lions Host LB Kyzir White for Visit

The Detroit Lions might be adding a little more firepower to their linebacker room, and not a moment too soon.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Lions are hosting veteran linebacker Kyzir White for a visit. The timing is… interesting. Especially considering current starting linebacker Alex Anzalone hasn’t practiced yet in training camp, and there’s growing speculation his absence might be more about contract frustrations than physical limitations.

TL;DR

Kyzir White visited the Lions after a 137-tackle season with the Cardinals.

Alex Anzalone has yet to practice in camp—possibly due to injury, possibly due to contract concerns.

White, a 2018 4th-round pick, would bring experience and production to a thin linebacker room.

The Lions aren’t taking chances as they gear up for another title push.

Why It Matters

The Lions are gearing up for a Super Bowl run in 2025, and linebacker depth is a real concern right now. Hosting White signals the front office isn’t waiting around to see how things shake out with Anzalone.

A Solid 2024 Season

In 2024, Kyzir White was an absolute machine for the Arizona Cardinals, playing in all 17 games and racking up some solid stats:

137 total tackles

9 tackles for loss

2.5 sacks

1 interception

1 fumble recovery

3 pass deflections

White, 29, has been a reliable starter in the league since being drafted in the fourth round by the Chargers back in 2018. He wrapped up his rookie contract with a strong resume and a reputation as a smart, rangy linebacker who can cover, tackle, and lead.

Meanwhile in Allen Park…

Alex Anzalone, the heart of Detroit’s defense and locker room leader, has been absent from practice since the start of camp. The team has cited injury, but whispers around the league suggest it may be tied to his desire for a new contract. Anzalone, now 30, has been a major piece of Detroit’s culture change under Dan Campbell, but business is business.

With the Lions eyeing another NFC North title and a deeper playoff run, they can’t afford to wait around.

The Fit in Detroit

Kyzir White could slot in seamlessly alongside Jack Campbell and Malcolm Rodriguez. He brings veteran savvy, proven production, and sideline-to-sideline speed. And if Anzalone’s situation drags out, or worse, becomes a full-blown holdout, White could be more than just depth. He could be a starter.

Brad Holmes has always been one to stay ahead of the curve, and this visit could be more about contingency planning than simple roster competition.

The Bottom Line

If Alex Anzalone is truly unhappy with his contract or his health lingers into the season, the Lions might not have the luxury of patience. Kyzir White is healthy, hungry, and highly productive. Detroit’s visit may just be the start of something bigger, and smarter.