Lions GM Bob Quinn comments on Darius Slay’s contract, Matthew Stafford trade rumors [Video]

On Friday, Detroit Lions reporter Tori Petry sat down with GM Bob Quinn, who commented on Darius Slay‘s contract and the Matthew Stafford trade rumors which have been swirling around.

As far as the Stafford rumors, Quinn reiterated that the Lions are 100% committed to their quarterback and that he has no idea where the trade rumors originated.

In regards to Slay, Quinn noted that there have been negotiations and that talks have been good but they will remain private.

“All of those negotiations I will kind of keep private between myself and his representatives. We have had a lot of good talks really over the last year or so. All those conversations are good, but they are private.”

I sat down with Lions GM Bob Quinn today. We covered his views on Matthew Stafford as the franchise QB, what’s on the table at pick No. 3, and the latest on Darius Slay. pic.twitter.com/BzOuhh3AkO — Tori Petry (@sportstori) February 21, 2020

