Lakers’ Anthony Davis suffers groin strain

Well, this won’t do any favors for the defending NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers.

Anthony Davis suffered a groin strain during today’s Game 4 of their first-round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns.

Lakers’ Anthony Davis is out for remainder of Game 4 vs. Suns due to left groin strain. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 30, 2021

He’d miss the rest of the game, a 100-92 Suns win to even the series at 2-2.

After walking off the court with a noticeable limp, team medical personnel determined that he would have to sit for the remainder of the contest.

Game 5 between the two teams will be Sunday in Phoenix.