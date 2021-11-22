Lakers star Anthony Davis offers his take on Isaiah Stewart/LeBron James altercation [Video]

If you happened to tune in for Sunday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons, you got to see quite a bit of blood as Lakers star LeBron James hit Isaiah Stewart of the Pistons in the mouth/eye.

Following the game, Anthony Davis of the Lakers spoke to the media and he said that what happened was accidental and LeBron immediately apologized.

Check it out.

The Lakers' Anthony Davis offers his take on the Isaiah Stewart-LeBron James altercation Sunday. #DetroitBasketball pic.twitter.com/saUFa3IiQ0 — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) November 22, 2021