Lakers star LeBron James reveals vaccination status for first time

When it comes to certain topics, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James would rather remain quiet.

One of those topics, up until today, was the COVID vaccine.

On Tuesday, James revealed for the first publicly that he is in fact vaccinated.

“I felt like it was best suited for not only me, but for my family and my friends.”

"I felt like it was best suited for not only me, but for my family and my friends." LeBron James said during Lakers media day that he has received the COVID-19 vaccine, confirming publicly for the first time that he is inoculated against the virus.https://t.co/A22NQxlFMw — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 28, 2021