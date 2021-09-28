Lakers star LeBron James reveals vaccination status for first time

When it comes to certain topics, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James would rather remain quiet.

One of those topics, up until today, was the COVID vaccine.

On Tuesday, James revealed for the first publicly that he is in fact vaccinated.

“I felt like it was best suited for not only me, but for my family and my friends.”

