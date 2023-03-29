Lamar Jackson claps back at haters who question his durability

Lamar Jackson recently took to Twitter to defend his decision not to play in the Baltimore Ravens playoff game last season. Jackson explained that he would rather have a 100% PCL than to go out and play horribly, putting his teammates in a bad situation. Jackson pushed back against those who suggested that he sat out due to his contract negotiations with the Ravens. He also pointed out that he had not missed any games in the first 11 weeks of the season. Jackson's durability has been a topic of conversation for teams interested in signing him. He has missed five to six games in each of the past two seasons, and some are concerned that his style of play may not last long-term.

Key Points

Jackson defended his decision not to play in the Ravens' playoff game last season.

Jackson pushed back against those who suggested that he sat out due to contract negotiations with the Ravens.

Teams interested in signing Jackson are questioning his durability.

Jackson missed five to six games in each of the past two seasons.

Some are concerned that his style of play may not last long-term.

Lamar Jackson takes to Twitter to defend himself

“Let's get real. I rather have a 100% PCL than go out there and play horrible forcing myself to put my guys in a bad situation now that's selfish to me,” Jackson tweeted Tuesday night.

- Advertisement -

“I don't remember me sitting out on my guys week 1 vs jets To week 12 vs Broncos,” Jackson tweeted. “How come all of a sudden I sit out because of money in which I could've got hurt at anytime within that time frame when we know the Super Bowl been on my mind since April 2018.”

Big Picture: Lamar Jackson's future is uncertain

Lamar Jackson's future in the NFL is uncertain, and his durability is one of the concerns that teams have when considering signing him. While Jackson has proven to be a dynamic and talented quarterback, his style of play is also risky and can lead to injuries. This is a problem for teams that are looking for a franchise quarterback who can lead their team for years to come. Jackson's durability concerns could impact his potential contract negotiations, and he may need to prove that he can stay healthy and play at a high level consistently in order to secure a long-term deal.