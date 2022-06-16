Lamar Jackson discusses intentions with Baltimore Ravens

Will Lamar Jackson end up signing a long-term extension with the Baltimore Ravens or will he decide to take his talents elsewhere?

There has been a plethora of speculation as of late that Jackson did not want to continue his career with the Ravens and that when his contract expired, he would look for a new team.

Well, Jackson spoke to reporters on Thursday, and not only did he say he wants to continue playing for the Ravens, but he said he wants to finish his career with the team that drafted him.

Lamar Jackson reveals where he wants to finish career

Lamar Jackson told reporters that he has had contract discussions with the Ravens this week and that he expects to sign an extension and finish his career in Baltimore.

As you can see in the video below, it sounded like Jackson was referring to casual conversations he has had with the Ravens about both sides agreeing they wanted to get a deal done. It did not sound like formal negotiations have been had.

If Jackson does not sign a long-term contract extension, it is likely that the Ravens would use the franchise tag on him.

If he does not sign the extension AND the franchise tag is not used (following the 2022 season), Jackson would then become an unrestricted free agent and would be able to sign with any team.

Here's how Lamar handled every single contract-related question today. via @Ravens Productions pic.twitter.com/37QQR7C9jE — Bobby Trosset (@bobbytrosset) June 16, 2022

