Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was back on the field Sunday for the first time since a high-ankle sprain in Week 4 cost him three games. His afternoon lasted one snap. Jackson hurt his right thumb on Baltimore’s first offensive play against the Buffalo Bills and did not return to the game.

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ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday that Jackson needs thumb surgery and will be placed on injured reserve. Head coach Jesse Minter said after the game that the injury is to Jackson’s throwing hand and that surgery and a stint on injured reserve are both coming. Asked whether it could end Jackson’s season, Minter said, “We’ll see.” Jackson was back on the sideline in the third quarter with a cast on his right hand.

Lamar Jackson Faces at Least Four Games on Injured Reserve

Injured reserve carries a four-game minimum, which puts Jackson out through Week 12 at the earliest. Baltimore’s bye falls in Week 13, so the schedule itself pushes any realistic return later than the minimum suggests. Minter stopped short of ruling out the rest of the season either way.

Ravens Drop to 4-4 With a Thursday Game Waiting

The 36-10 loss dropped Baltimore to 4-4, and the quarterback room behind Jackson thinned out in the same game. Backup Tyler Huntley left in the second quarter with a toe injury and was ruled out at halftime, which pushed undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano into his NFL debut. Fagnano finished 10 of 21 for 91 yards with an interception. The Ravens host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday, Nov. 5.