fb
Newsletter
Social-Stamp-Detroit-Sports-Nation
FinalLionsMIN 15 · Lions 19WNext gameRed WingsMon, Nov 2 at FLA · 7:00 PM6-5Next gameMichigan State SpartansSat, Nov 7 at MICH · 12:00 AM2-6Next gameMichigan WolverinesSat, Nov 14 at ORE · 12:00 AM5-32026-27 seasonPistons5-1Latest completed season2026 seasonTigers76-86Latest completed season
FinalLionsMIN 15 · Lions 19W

Lamar Jackson’s Return Lasted One Play Against Buffalo

Breaking news: Lamar Jackson's Return Lasted One Play Against Buffalo
Add DSN as Preferred Source on Google News Follow DSN on NewsBreak

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was back on the field Sunday for the first time since a high-ankle sprain in Week 4 cost him three games. His afternoon lasted one snap. Jackson hurt his right thumb on Baltimore’s first offensive play against the Buffalo Bills and did not return to the game.

DSN TVDetroit · newest firstAll Detroit video →
Detroit Sports Nation TVAds play inside the video

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday that Jackson needs thumb surgery and will be placed on injured reserve. Head coach Jesse Minter said after the game that the injury is to Jackson’s throwing hand and that surgery and a stint on injured reserve are both coming. Asked whether it could end Jackson’s season, Minter said, “We’ll see.” Jackson was back on the sideline in the third quarter with a cast on his right hand.

Lamar Jackson Faces at Least Four Games on Injured Reserve

Injured reserve carries a four-game minimum, which puts Jackson out through Week 12 at the earliest. Baltimore’s bye falls in Week 13, so the schedule itself pushes any realistic return later than the minimum suggests. Minter stopped short of ruling out the rest of the season either way.

Ravens Drop to 4-4 With a Thursday Game Waiting

The 36-10 loss dropped Baltimore to 4-4, and the quarterback room behind Jackson thinned out in the same game. Backup Tyler Huntley left in the second quarter with a toe injury and was ruled out at halftime, which pushed undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano into his NFL debut. Fagnano finished 10 of 21 for 91 yards with an interception. The Ravens host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday, Nov. 5.

Picture of Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
All Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most read

Recent Comments

Get the DSN Daily

Get the biggest stories across Detroit sports. Choose your teams so we can tailor your experience as personalization rolls out.

Choose your team interests (optional)

Team interests
or subscribe with Google

Both options use the subscription checkbox above. Google sign-in alone does not subscribe you.

Team interests personalize your preferences and do not subscribe you to separate team newsletters. You can change interests or unsubscribe from DSN Daily at any time. Privacy policy