Lamar Jackson named as fit for Detroit Lions

The Baltimore Ravens have applied the non-exclusive franchise tag to their star quarterback Lamar Jackson. The move comes as the Ravens and Jackson failed to agree on a long-term deal, forcing the team to risk losing Jackson to an offer sheet from a rival team in exchange for two first-round picks. Jackson is the No. 1 overall free agent this offseason, and his sudden availability has garnered surprising responses. According to Pro Football Network, Jackson is a good fit for the Detroit Lions.

From Pro Football Network:

The Lions have been steadfast in stating their confidence in quarterback Jared Goff, but head coach Dan Campbell did admit they haven’t ruled out adding another player to the mix if it’s best for the franchise. This is the proper way to attack the QB position. Goff is good within a scheme but lacks playmaker traits and upside.

Making a move for Jackson would be a massive signal to the rest of the NFC that the Lions are serious about winning now. He’d give an already successful rushing game a significant jolt, and his fit within Ben Johnson’s impressive scheme would maximize vertical passing concepts that Goff struggles with.

Detroit also has some appeal as a trade partner for the Ravens since Jackson would no longer be in the AFC.

The Big Picture: A Risky Move for Both Teams

The Ravens' decision to apply the non-exclusive franchise tag to Jackson is a risky move, as it may result in losing the star quarterback to another NFL. The team has struggled to agree to a long-term deal with Jackson, and this move could result in losing him for two first-round picks. Meanwhile, acquiring Jackson would also be a risky move for them as they currently have a good thing going, and the contract Jackson will want could cripple them financially.

Jackson's Franchise tag By the Numbers

The best offer the Baltimore Ravens made to Lamar Jackson before the 2022 season featured $133 million in guarantees on a six-year deal.

The non-exclusive tag guarantees Jackson $32.4 million compared to the $45 million exclusive tag value.

The stats provided indicate the Baltimore Ravens' reluctance to offer Lamar Jackson a fully guaranteed contract, as they wanted no part of the fully guaranteed contract quarterback market. The non-exclusive tag guarantees Jackson a lower value than the exclusive tag, which could affect negotiations between the two parties.

