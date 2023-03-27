Lamar Jackson posts letter to his fans regarding trade request

Lamar Jackson, the Baltimore Ravens franchise quarterback, announced on Twitter on March 2 that he had requested a trade from the team. In a letter to his fans, Jackson explained that the Ravens had not been willing to meet his value and that he had made a business decision that was best for his family. The Ravens had placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson earlier in March.

Lamar Jackson, the Baltimore Ravens' star quarterback, has requested a trade from the team.

Jackson posted a letter to his fans explaining his decision, citing the Ravens' failure to meet his value.

The Ravens had placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson earlier in March.

Jackson is widely considered one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL.

Lamar Jackson's Letter to his Fans

Here is the letter that Lamar Jackson tweeted out on Monday morning:

A Letter to My Fans

I want to first thank you all for all of the love and support you consistently show towards me. All of you are amazing and I appreciate y’all so much. I want you all to know not to believe everything you read about me. Let me personally answer your questions in regards to my future plans. As of March 2nd I requested a trade from the Ravens organization for which the Ravens has not been interested in meeting my value, any and everyone that’s has met me or been around me know I love the game of football and my dream is to help a team win the super bowl. You all are great but I had to make a business decision that was best for my family and I. No matter how far I go or where my career takes me, I’ll continue to be close to my fans of Baltimore Flock nation and the entire State of Maryland. You’ll See me again.

Why it Matters

Lamar Jackson, the Baltimore Ravens' star quarterback, has requested a trade from the franchise due to their failure to meet his value. This move could potentially shake up the entire NFL landscape, as Jackson is widely considered one of the best young quarterbacks in the league.

The Big Picture: Jackson's Trade Request Rocks NFL

Jackson's request for a trade has sent shockwaves through the NFL. Jackson is one of the most exciting young players in the league, and his departure from the Ravens would have significant implications for both his future team and the Ravens themselves. With a number of teams in need of a quarterback, it is likely that there will be a bidding war for Jackson's services if the Ravens do decide to trade him.