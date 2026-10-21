Western Michigan Broncos head coach Lance Taylor came within one second of beating Michigan in Ann Arbor on Sept. 5, and ESPN now reports that afternoon is part of the reason his name is attached to a Big Ten coaching search.

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Maryland parted ways with head coach Mike Locksley on Wednesday. Adam Rittenberg and Max Olson of ESPN report he finished 38-49 overall, 16-47 in Big Ten play, and lost his final 13 games against Power 4 opponents. The pair then listed the candidates who could replace him, and Taylor was on it alongside Wake Forest’s Jake Dickert, Memphis’ Charles Huff, UNLV’s Dan Mullen and USF’s Brian Hartline.

Why ESPN Put Lance Taylor on the Maryland List

After leading WMU to a MAC championship in 2025, Taylor gained even more acclaim with how he handled a controversial season-opening loss to Michigan. His leadership resonated with administrators who could be competing for his services to lead their programs.

Rittenberg and Olson add that Taylor, 45, is an Alabama native who coached extensively in the NFL while also making college stops at Stanford and Notre Dame. His background is on offense, but ESPN credits Western Michigan with the nation’s No. 9 scoring defense in 2025, and Taylor is 15-6 since the start of that season.

Western Michigan Broncos Are 5-2 With Lance Taylor in 2026

The Broncos sit 5-2 overall and 3-0 in MAC play, and plenty of the fans who turn out for this team will tell you the record should read 6-1. Western Michigan led Michigan 12-7 in the opener when the game clock hit zero.

Big Ten replay officials put one second back on the clock, quarterback Bryce Underwood found JJ Buchanan for a 47-yard touchdown, and Michigan walked off with a 13-12 win. The MAC argued that proper timing protocol was not followed in Ann Arbor, and the NCAA later issued new guidance to standardize how the game clock is handled. Taylor’s message to his team afterward was to skip the sympathy: “Hey, don’t feel sorry for us. Feel sorry for the teams that we’re going to play.”

A Move From the MAC to the Big Ten Would Fit Lance Taylor

Taylor has lifted the Western Michigan program over the last two seasons, so it would not be a surprise to see Maryland dig further into his candidacy. He has already shown he can go 60 minutes with a Big Ten roster, and after the way that opener ended, stepping up to the conference that beat him might be an easy call.