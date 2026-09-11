Western Michigan Coach Takes Parting Shot at Michigan While “Moving On.”

Western Michigan coach Lance Taylor says the Broncos are done talking about what happened at Michigan.

He still managed to leave the Wolverines with one final reminder.

Five days after Michigan escaped with a 13-12 victory on Bryce Underwood’s last-play Hail Mary to JJ Buchanan, Taylor used his weekly press conference to shift Western Michigan’s attention toward Monmouth. He also made clear that the final score did not change how he viewed what happened for most of the night in Ann Arbor.

“Regardless of what the scoreboard said, everybody saw a physical Western Michigan football team taking it to a Big Ten program,” Taylor said.

For a team that entered Michigan Stadium as a heavy underdog, that may be the part Taylor wants his players carrying forward.

Taylor Finds One More Use for That Extra Second

Western Michigan has leaned into the obvious joke surrounding the ending.

Taylor told reporters the Broncos had turned the page and added, “I’m not taking another second to address what happened on Saturday night,” again referencing the replay decision that restored one second before Michigan’s winning touchdown.

The program’s own Monmouth game preview was just as subtle. Under the section reviewing last week’s game, Western Michigan wrote only: “Moving on…”

That is easier said than done after a finish that grew well beyond one football game. The Big Ten initially explained the restored second after replay officials determined Western Michigan safety Micah Davis touched the ball while established out of bounds before time expired. The MAC later challenged the replay protocol used in reaching that decision, leading the Big Ten to stand by its ruling.

Western Michigan Has Something Bigger to Prove

The most important part of Taylor’s message had little to do with officiating.

Western Michigan forced three Michigan turnovers and held the Wolverines without a point from the end of their opening possession until the final snap. The Broncos also rushed for 132 yards and held the ball for more than 40 minutes in a performance their official postgame recap framed around how close they came to finishing the upset.

Michigan still owns the victory. Its postgame notes list the Wolverines at 9-0 all-time against Western Michigan and 38-1 against MAC opponents.

Taylor’s challenge now is making sure one memorable loss does not become Western Michigan’s defining performance.

The Broncos host Monmouth on Saturday. If Taylor truly wants the Michigan controversy behind them, that is where the next argument gets made.

Not with another statement.

With another physical performance.