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Fading Playoff Team Could Join the Landon DuPont Sweepstakes

Landon DuPont, Michigan Wolverines defenseman and projected 2027 NHL Draft No. 1 pick
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Michigan Wolverines defenseman Landon DuPont is expected to be the number one overall pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. He is only 17 years old, he does not turn 18 until May 28, 2027, and NHL Central Scouting already has him at the top of its preliminary watch list. There are a lot of NHL teams that would love to draft him, and the Pittsburgh Penguins are quietly sliding into position to be one of them.

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In eight games this season with Michigan, he has scored zero goals and has recorded eight assists, along with a plus/minus rating of 7. DuPont no doubt has the potential to be a franchise changing defenseman for somebody.

Pittsburgh Penguins Could Be the Dark Horse in the Landon DuPont Sweepstakes

After the Pittsburgh Penguins lost to the Boston Bruins 6-2 on Thursday night, they have a 5-9-2 record with 12 points this season. They are tied for the fewest points in the Eastern Conference with the Philadelphia Flyers. The Los Angeles Kings have the same amount of points and only the Chicago Blackhawks and the Vancouver Canucks have fewer points than Pittsburgh.

The Penguins made the playoffs last season at 41-25-16 before Philadelphia beat them in six games in the first round, and this could be the year that they finally bottom out. There is no question that Pittsburgh needs a franchise changing defenseman on the roster. If DuPont were playing for Pittsburgh now, he would be the best defenseman on the roster. That is how bad the Penguins blue line is.

Current Blueliners in Pittsburgh

On the Penguins roster, the defensemen are Kris Letang, Erik Karlsson, Samuel Girard, Declan Carlile, Kaedan Korczak, Jake Livanavage, Ilya Solovyov, Spencer Stastney and Trevor van Riemsdyk, with Ryan Graves on injured reserve. This could be the worst group of defensemen in the entire NHL.

Penguins Need to Get the Number One Pick

The last time Pittsburgh had the number one pick in the NHL Draft was 2005, when the Penguins took Sidney Crosby. Crosby has built a Hall of Fame career in Pittsburgh and is still centering the team at 39. What the Penguins need now is another number one pick to find their next franchise changing defenseman. Drafting DuPont would be a nice start to fixing this disaster of a blue line. Kyle Dubas needs to draft as many blue liners as possible in the 2027 NHL Draft, because this group is old and reckless.

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Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
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