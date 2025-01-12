Lane Johnson Has Panties In A Bunch About Penei Sewell Getting 1st Team All-Pro Over Him

The Associated Press recently released the 2024 NFL All-Pro teams, and Detroit Lions right tackle Penei Sewell was named to the 1st Team at his position, solidifying his status as one of the league's top offensive linemen. However, not everyone was thrilled about Sewell’s recognition.

Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson, who earned a spot on the 2nd Team, was apparently upset after the announcement. In true Johnson fashion, he expressed his dissatisfaction by posting a memo in his locker, seemingly to voice his displeasure at being ranked behind Sewell.

https://twitter.com/Jeff_McLane/status/1877799491358588948

Johnson’s frustration isn’t entirely surprising, but let’s be clear: Penei Sewell, who’s just 24 years old, is the best right tackle in the NFL right now. There’s no dispute about that. Sewell’s performance has been nothing short of exceptional, and as his career continues to blossom, it’s clear he’ll be a mainstay on the 1st Team for years to come.

If this isn’t allowing a sack, idk what is pic.twitter.com/Cjx3gSgNWE — Twin 🧀 (@Twinstynct) January 10, 2025

So, to Lane Johnson, and any other right tackles in the NFL, here’s a quick piece of advice: Get used to playing for second place because Sewell is here to stay at the top.