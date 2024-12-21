fb
Saturday, December 21, 2024
Lane Kiffin Blasts College Football Playoff Committee During Penn State/SMU Blowout

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has once again voiced his frustration with the College Football Playoff selection committee, this time during the opening game of the newly expanded 12-team playoff. Following Notre Dame's decisive 27-17 victory over Indiana, Kiffin took to social media to express his discontent.

“Really exciting competitive game,” Kiffin wrote on X (formerly Twitter) after the conclusion of the Notre Dame vs. Indiana matchup. Less than 24 hours later, he posted again, this time addressing the CFP committee directly:

https://twitter.com/Lane_Kiffin/status/1870323488973553818

“Way to keep us on the edge of our seats Committee …. Riveting,” Kiffin posted.

https://twitter.com/Lane_Kiffin/status/1870542056592199788

Kiffin's comments reflect his ongoing dissatisfaction with the playoff selection process, particularly regarding the inclusion of teams he believes are less deserving. Earlier in the season, he criticized the committee for ranking teams like Alabama and Miami ahead of his Ole Miss squad, despite the Rebels' strong performance.

The expanded 12-team playoff was introduced to provide more opportunities for teams across the nation to compete for the national championship. However, the selection process has sparked debate, with coaches like Kiffin questioning the criteria used to determine the field.

As the playoff continues, Kiffin's outspoken critiques highlight the ongoing challenges and controversies surrounding the College Football Playoff system.

