41.2 F
Detroit
Friday, July 31, 2020
type here...

Lansing WR Andrel Anthony spurns Spartans, chooses Wolverines instead

He's going to Michigan!

College Sports
Updated:
By Michael Whitaker

The Michigan State Spartans had three-star East Lansing (Mich.) High wide receiver Andrel Anthony in their sights, and were viewed as the heavy favorites to land his services. But then the Michigan Wolverines pulled the rug out from under them.

Anthony announced his decision to commit to the Wolverines this evening:

“Michigan gives off a good vibe,” Anthony said. “I liked the atmosphere when I went to the games and visited. They are really supportive outside of football, too.”

The Spartans had been heavy favorites, with all 10 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions picking the Spartans as Anthony’s landing spot. But according to Anthony, it was head coach Jim Harbaugh, offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and area recruiter Sheronne Moore who influenced his decision to choose the maize and blue over the green and white.

“They told me that I can come in and be an immediate factor,” Anthony said. “It feels like they really want me. They’ve made it known, especially over the last month and a half. Them checking up to see how I’m doing and how my family is doing means a lot.”

Per 247 Sports, he’s the 529th ranked player in the country, the No. 12 player in the state of Michigan and the 85th-best wideout nationally.

– – Quotes via E.J. Holland of The Wolverine LInk – –

- Advertisement -
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Latest news

College Sports

Lansing WR Andrel Anthony spurns Spartans, chooses Wolverines instead

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Michigan State Spartans had three-star East Lansing (Mich.) High wide receiver Andrel Anthony in their sights, and were viewed as the heavy favorites...
Read more
- Advertisement -
General Topic

Emotional Mike Sullivan bids farewell to 97.1 The Ticket

Michael Whitaker - 0
Longtime producer for "The Mike Valenti Show" on 97.1 The Ticket Mike Sullivan announced earlier in the month that he'd be leaving the station...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred floats possibility of season shutdown

Michael Whitaker - 0
We've just gotten baseball back, but could it be taken away just as fast? According to a report, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has told...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Tigers announce time switch for tomorrow’s game vs. Reds

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Tigers have announced a game time change for tomorrow against the Cincinnati Reds. https://twitter.com/tigers/status/1289301055059025920?s=21 The Tigers will be looking to continue their winning...
Read more

Related news

College Sports

Michigan State Spartans recruit Andrel Anthony now reportedly trending towards Michigan Wolverines

Michael Whitaker - 0
There's nothing like a little bit of drama surrounding the recruiting efforts in the Mitten State between the Michigan State Spartans and Michigan Wolverines....
Read more
College Sports

Belleville DT Damon Payne commits to Alabama

Michael Whitaker - 0
He's the number one ranked player in the state of Michigan, and he'll be taking his talents to a school that knows a thing...
Read more
College Sports

Spartans OT Jordan Reid believes he knows why NCAA season hasn’t been called off

Michael Whitaker - 0
We're still knee-deep amidst the COVID-19 pandemic that's affected nearly ever aspect of life as we know it. Certainly, sports are no different. While...
Read more
College Sports

Ex-Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer says he has respect for Michigan

Michael Whitaker - 0
It's no secret that the rivalry between the Michigan Wolverines and the Ohio State Buckeyes is one of the most legendary and fierce not...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.