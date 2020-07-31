Lansing WR Andrel Anthony spurns Spartans, chooses Wolverines instead

The Michigan State Spartans had three-star East Lansing (Mich.) High wide receiver Andrel Anthony in their sights, and were viewed as the heavy favorites to land his services. But then the Michigan Wolverines pulled the rug out from under them.

Anthony announced his decision to commit to the Wolverines this evening:

“Michigan gives off a good vibe,” Anthony said. “I liked the atmosphere when I went to the games and visited. They are really supportive outside of football, too.”

The Spartans had been heavy favorites, with all 10 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions picking the Spartans as Anthony’s landing spot. But according to Anthony, it was head coach Jim Harbaugh, offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and area recruiter Sheronne Moore who influenced his decision to choose the maize and blue over the green and white.

“They told me that I can come in and be an immediate factor,” Anthony said. “It feels like they really want me. They’ve made it known, especially over the last month and a half. Them checking up to see how I’m doing and how my family is doing means a lot.”

Per 247 Sports, he’s the 529th ranked player in the country, the No. 12 player in the state of Michigan and the 85th-best wideout nationally.

– – Quotes via E.J. Holland of The Wolverine LInk – –