Larkin Leads the Charge as the Detroit Red Wings Earn Fifth Straight Victory

Detroit Red Wings Extend Win Streak to Five with 4-2 Win Over Oilers

The Detroit Red Wings are on a roll; and Hockeytown is buzzing. With a 4-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers, the Wings secured their fifth straight win, continuing one of their hottest starts in recent memory. It wasn’t flashy early on. The first period set the tone with tight checking and physical play, but the real story came later; in how Detroit handled pressure from one of the league’s most dynamic duos, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

Larkin Leads by Example

Captain Dylan Larkin played with the kind of composure and maturity that’s becoming the hallmark of this team. After the game, he reflected on how the group managed an intense, chaotic stretch in the third period when momentum could’ve swung the other way.

“We did a good job controlling our emotions… Those guys over there, they’re going to push and they’re going to get their chances. But maybe it helped us a little bit where it was just kind of chaotic. Emotions got high and I thought we did a good job hanging in there and battling and winning our net front.” –Dylan Larkin via Detroit Red Wings

That steadiness has become the identity of this group. Detroit isn’t just winning on skill; they’re grinding through adversity, responding instead of reacting, and staying disciplined in moments that used to cost them points last season

Rookies Making Their Mark

Detroit’s rookies continue to punch above their weight. Axel Sandin Pellikka scored his first NHL goal, a slick wrist shot that had the bench erupting. Larkin called it “awesome,” adding that the young guys have brought a spark the locker room needed.

“They’ve just gotten better and better,”. They seem to be fearless and it’s something I look at and (think) why can’t I be fearless, too? They’ve brought a great energy to our locker room.”

Alongside Sandin Pellikka, Emmitt Finnie and Marco Kasper have each carved out meaningful minutes early on, a promising sign for a team trying to balance its rebuild with real progress.

Depth, Defense, and Goaltending Holding Strong

Over the five-game streak, it hasn’t just been the top line carrying Detroit. The Wings have gotten steady production throughout the lineup, from Patrick Kane’s playmaking touch to the physical edge of Andrew Copp and Ben Chiarot.

On the back end, Cam Talbot has been reliable when tested, and the penalty kill, a sore spot in past years, has looked noticeably sharper. The Detroit Red Wings are playing connected hockey, with cleaner exits, fewer unforced turnovers, and better spacing in their own zone.

A Test Ahead

The Red Wings will hit the road next for a back-to-back set, a chance to see how this momentum travels. It’s early, but this version of Detroit feels different; more composed, more confident, and built to last.

Hockeytown might not be shouting from the rooftops just yet, but the buzz is back for a reason.