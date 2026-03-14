Detroit Lions Contract Details for Larry Borom Are Turning Heads

New details have surfaced regarding Larry Borom’s contract with the Detroit Lions, and the structure of the deal is raising some eyebrows.

According to Aaron Wilson, Borom signed a one-year contract worth $5 million, which includes:

$2.5 million signing bonus

$2.4 million salary

$4.9 million fully guaranteed

That last number is what stands out.

With $4.9 million of the $5 million deal guaranteed, Detroit has made a significant financial commitment to Borom for a player who many initially expected to serve as depth along the offensive line.

Could Borom Be Competing for a Starting Role?

The contract structure naturally raises an interesting question.

Are the Lions viewing Borom as more than just a depth piece?

Guaranteeing nearly the entire contract could suggest Detroit believes Borom will play a significant role in 2026, possibly even competing for one of the starting offensive tackle spots.

That possibility may make some Lions fans uneasy.

Borom has experience starting games during his time with the Chicago Bears, but his overall performance has been inconsistent.

The Ideal Role Might Be Swing Tackle

Personally, Borom appears to fit best as a No. 3 swing tackle rather than a full-time starter.

A swing tackle provides extremely valuable depth, stepping in when injuries occur while also being able to play either side of the offensive line.

For a team with championship aspirations like Detroit, having a reliable swing tackle can be incredibly important.

But paying nearly the entire contract in guaranteed money for that role does feel somewhat aggressive.

The Draft Still Looms Large

Despite the financial commitment, it’s still very possible the Lions have another plan in mind.

Many analysts believe Detroit could target an offensive tackle early in the 2026 NFL Draft, particularly in the first round.

If that happens, Borom could slide naturally into the swing tackle role while a rookie develops into the long-term starter.

In that scenario, the Lions would have both a young future tackle and a veteran backup capable of stepping in when needed.

The Bottom Line

Borom’s contract details certainly make the situation intriguing.

While the large guarantee might hint at a bigger role, it doesn’t necessarily mean Detroit has finalized its offensive line plans.

With the 2026 NFL Draft approaching, the Lions could still add a long-term solution at tackle.

Until then, Borom’s contract will continue to spark discussion about exactly what Detroit has planned for its offensive line.