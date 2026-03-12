Larry Borom Reveals Emotional Reaction to Lions Signing

For new Detroit Lions offensive lineman Larry Borom, signing with Detroit isn’t just another career move.

It’s a homecoming.

Borom officially agreed to a one-year free-agent contract with the Lions, and the first thing he did after the deal was finalized was pick up the phone and call his mom.

The reaction from his family showed just how much the moment meant.

“Extremely ecstatic,” Borom said during his introductory presser. “My mom, she was crying as soon as I called her and told her.”

A true Detroit story

Borom’s connection to Detroit runs deep.

He was born in Detroit, raised in Oak Park, and attended Birmingham Brother Rice High School before heading to the SEC to play college football at Missouri.

Even after leaving Michigan for college and later beginning his NFL career elsewhere, Borom never lost his connection to the Lions.

He spent time with the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins over the last five seasons, but he said he always kept up with the team he grew up rooting for.

Now, he finally gets to play for them.

And the moment still feels surreal.

“It’s surreal. It still doesn’t feel real,” Borom said after officially signing his contract. “Because this is home. I don’t even know how to explain it to people. I’m ecstatic, I really can’t put words to it.”

Why Detroit stood out

Borom said he had multiple teams interested, but two things ultimately made the Lions the clear choice.

First, the opportunity to represent his hometown.

Second, the chance to be part of one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL.

Detroit’s offense has become one of the league’s best in recent seasons, led by quarterback Jared Goff and one of the NFL’s top offensive lines.

Borom now joins that group with a chance to compete for a role in Detroit’s trenches.

Representing the city that raised him

For Borom, the signing means much more than football.

He spoke passionately about the work ethic and pride that define the city of Detroit.

“It grew me into the man I am today,” Borom said when talking about the city he grew up in. “This city is nothing but people who get up and get after it. It’s nothing but hustlers, and people are hard workers in this city. I take that with a lot of pride so being from here and being able to put the jersey on is everything.”

Now, Borom will get the chance to represent that mindset every time he steps onto the field at Ford Field.

And for the Detroit native, that opportunity clearly means everything.