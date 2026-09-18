Larry Borom Owns Up After Costly Lions Debut

Larry Borom called Buffalo’s stadium probably the loudest environment he has played in. He still refused to use it to explain Detroit’s mistakes.

After committing three penalties in the Detroit Lions’ 41–31 loss to the Buffalo Bills, the offensive tackle offered a brief assessment when asked whether crowd noise contributed to the early offensive problems.

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“No, I’m not going to blame it on that. It was just self-inflicted. That’s it.”

Starting in place of the injured Blake Miller, Borom had two false starts and a holding penalty. They disrupted possessions at moments when Detroit needed to sustain drives and keep pace with Buffalo.

The Lions eventually scored 31 points, but they spent much of the night trying to recover from an early deficit. Borom’s penalties made that work harder, and his postgame comments offered no attempt to shift responsibility.

Borom’s penalties came in damaging situations

Detroit entered Thursday without Miller and starting guard Christian Mahogany, leaving a reshuffled offensive line to handle a difficult road assignment.

Borom’s holding penalty erased a first-down run by Jahmyr Gibbs. One false start came during the two-minute drill before halftime. The other turned a fourth-and-3 in the red zone into fourth-and-8.

Those mistakes carried consequences beyond the penalty yardage. A productive run disappeared, and a manageable fourth down became a substantially tougher conversion.

Buffalo had already scored touchdowns on its first three possessions, building a 21–0 lead early in the second quarter. Detroit could not afford to keep creating additional obstacles.

Asked why the offense had struggled to sustain drives early, Borom said a complete explanation would require film review.

“Until I see it, it’s hard to really tell. We just didn’t come out firing the way we really needed to.”

The noise was real, but Borom accepted the responsibility

Borom did not minimize the atmosphere. Asked how Buffalo compared with other places he had played, he described a setting that exceeded even his previous experience there.

“It was probably the loudest. I played here last year Thursday night, and it was still really loud, and it was louder than that. So it was kind of crazy.”

His refusal to blame the crowd was significant because the false starts were mistakes Detroit could address independently of whether Buffalo won individual blocking matchups.

The Lions also had problems once the ball was snapped. Jared Goff was sacked four times, and Detroit finished with 66 rushing yards.

Buffalo defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard had expressed respect for Detroit’s offense before the matchup. The Lions showed their scoring ability as the game progressed, but their early execution helped put them in a position where that production was insufficient.

Borom declined to diagnose the protection issues immediately afterward.

“Again, I’ve got to really watch it to really see. It’s hard to really think back right now.”

Film review comes before the reset

Borom’s approach to the coming days was to examine the performance closely, then keep it from carrying into the next game.

“We’ve got the weekend, so take time to really look at it and dissect it. But that’s the league. You’ve got to move on, good or bad. Even if I had an outstanding game, you still have to move on. You can’t hang your hat on one game.”

For Detroit, moving forward still requires specific corrections. The line needs to communicate in difficult environments, avoid pre-snap penalties and preserve successful plays by finishing blocks legally.

Borom expressed confidence that the locker room would respond.

“It’s hard, but you’ve got to move on. Again, it’s the league. Can’t dwell on one loss, and we’ve got the men for it in the room that are going to be ready to fight and just move on and get better.”

Asked about Dan Campbell’s message after the loss, Borom reduced it to the same immediate task facing the team.