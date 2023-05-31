Larry Brown‘s head coaching tenure with the Detroit Pistons began amidst controversy. The team made the decision to select Darko Milicic as the second overall pick in the 2003 draft, bypassing notable players such as Carmelo Anthony, Chris Bosh, and Dwyane Wade, who were chosen consecutively in the subsequent picks. Years later, Anthony expressed his lingering disappointment, revealing that Brown and the Pistons had “promised” to draft him at the second spot, leaving a lasting impact on him. During a recent interview, Brown admitted that he was surprised when the Pistons selected Darko.

Larry Brown reveals truth about Detroit Pistons drafting Darko Milicic

According to Brown, when he was hired as the Pistons' coach, he was informed that Carmelo Anthony would be their choice. However, when the team sought his opinion later on, Brown expressed his admiration for Anthony's exceptional talent and also mentioned his positive impressions of Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. Despite this, the decision-makers within the organization were convinced that Anthony was the right choice.

From 97.1 The Ticket:

Brown said that when the Pistons hired him, “they told me we were going to draft Carmelo.” When they later asked for his opinion, Brown told director of scouting George David and director of player personnel Scott Perry that he thought Anthony was “a phenomenal player” and that he also “loved Dwyane Wade” and had heard great things about Bosh.

“They were all convinced, ‘Hey, those guys are good, but we really like Carmelo,'” said Brown. “But Carmelo never got to come in (for a workout), and he even wanted to come in and work out against Darko. Darko worked out for me twice and he couldn’t get through the workout. He was unbelievably skilled, but he was 18 and immature and young. And I was as surprised as anybody when we drafted him.”

Bottom Line: The pick that could have changed everything

Brown's revelation regarding the Pistons' decision to draft Darko sheds light on a pivotal moment in NBA history. The repercussions of this choice are still felt today, with Carmelo Anthony's sentiments and the subsequent success and disappointment experienced by the players involved. Selecting Darko with the No. 2 overall pick is still one of the worst drafting decisions in NBA history.